Who is Paseka Mako? Age, education, stats, injury, car, profiles, net worth

Paseka Matsobane Godfrey Mako is a South African professional football player. He was born and raised in South Africa, where he has developed his football skills and knowledge. He is mainly known for playing local football and making appearances for his country in various competitions.

The young, talented, and promising defender has played for several South African clubs. His prowess on the pitch is unmatched, and he often leaves football fans in awe of his amazing skills. This article highlights the lesser-known facts regarding the soccer star.

Paseka Mako’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Paseka Matsobane Godfrey Mako Known as Paseka Mako Date of birth 1st April 1994 Age 28 years in 2022 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Zebediela, Limpopo, South Africa Nationality South Africa Current residence South Africa Gender Male Sexual Orientation Unknown Height 5 feet 3 inches Recorded weight 59.4kgs in 2022 Parents Unknown Siblings Unknown Profession Footballer Early career development Mamelodi Sundowns Development Academy Football clubs played for Mamelodi Sundowns, Capetown All Stars, Chippa United, Orlando Pirates National teams played for South Africa U-23, South Africa senior team Field position Defender, midfielder Jersey numbers 15, 7, 29 Player’s market value range Approx €77 thousand to €0.1 million Trophies won MTN8

Paseka Mako’s age

The football player was born on 1st April 1994 in Zebediela, Limpopo, South Africa. This makes him a South African citizen by birth. He is 28 years as of the time of writing this article.

Where does Paseka Mako come from?

The talented player is from Zebediela, Limpopo, South Africa. This is where he was born and raised before venturing out to pursue, grow and build his talent, which has seen him traverse the country while playing for different football clubs.

Paseka Mako's wife

The Orlando Pirates star is yet to get married. He rarely talks about his love life but was previously said to be dating Makgafela Hope Madisha.

Paseka Mako’s career

The soccer star was born talented, which earned him a slot at Mamelodi Sundowns Development Academy. It was here that Paseka’s professional football journey started. He then moved to Cape Town All Stars in 2011. Chippa United came calling after scouting him and seeing the quality of his talent on the pitch. In 2018, he joined Orlando Pirates, and he currently plays for them as a defender. He has also played for the South African U-23 team and made appearances for the senior National team.

Paseka mako’s stats

The talented lad has quite an awesome record on the pitch. Since his debut and his journey of climbing ranks to the national league level, his records as of 2022 are as follows.

Premiere Soccer League stats

Years Matches played Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2022-23 1 0 0 0 0 2021-22 22 0 0 4 0 2020-21 20 0 4 3 0 2019-20 12 1 1 3 0 2018-19 13 0 0 1 0

Other cups and tournaments stats

Cup/Tournament Year Matches played Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Nedbank cup 2021-22 2 0 0 1 0 Nedbank cup 2020-21 2 0 0 0 0 Nedbank cup 2018-19 1 0 0 0 0 MTN8 2020 1 0 0 0 0 Telkom knockout 2019 2 0 0 0 0 Telkom knockout 2018 2 0 0 0 0

Paseka Mako’s salary and net worth

Although the Limpopo talented footballer does not make it to the top earners' list in South African football, he has an estimated annual income of €160,000, which translates to about €13,333 per month. Paseka Mako’s net worth is estimated to be $500,000, accrued from his earnings on the football pitch, thanks to his talent infused with hard work and determination.

Paseka Mako’s car and house

The defence maestro has a good taste for wheels. He lets his legs do the running on the pitch, and his German machine’s wheels do the spinning off the pitch. The young talent rides a fancy Mercedes Benz A-class. The car has an estimated price of R500,000, equivalent to €29,494.

It cannot be ascertained whether it is the only set of wheels he owns as the player is not the type to flaunt his acquisitions publicly like his fellow highest-paid players at Orlando Pirates. There are also no details regarding Paseka Mako’s house or other property.

Paseka Mako’s injury

The Orlando Pirates defender suffered a horrific accident which led him to be out of action for quite some time. It happened in a premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Baroka Football Club, played at Peter Mokaba stadium in April 2022. A collision between Paseka Mako and his teammate, Peter Ofori, rendered him unconscious, and an ambulance had to be called to rush him to the hospital. However, he pulled through after being hospitalized and returned to training in May 2022.

What is going on with Paseka Mako?

The soccer athlete was hospitalized after he sustained serious injuries and was under proper medication and scrutiny.

Despite having a tough time in his football career when he incurred a life-threatening injury, Paseka Mako has regained shape and is back to playing. All the best to him as he works on building his career.

