The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the epitome of the design language “Sensual Purity”, a modern interpretation of status and prestige with the S350 priced from R2 330 000

The new S-Class can be experienced through all the human senses while offering numerous innovations in the areas of driver assistance, protection and interaction

The optional Digital Light system enters series production at Mercedes-Benz , w ith Digital Light, you can experience brilliant lighting conditions – constantly adjusted to other road users and to the surroundings

, w A large 12.8-inch OLED central display screen in portrait format is a key visual highlight with excellent colour brilliance which additionally enhances the interior design

The new S-Class, the centrepiece of the Mercedes-Benz brand, was launched this week in the Mother City. Pricing for the new model starts with the S350 from R2 330 000 and R2 492 000 for the S500.

This highly anticipated model of the outstanding standard is marked by elegance, the highest degree of quality and technological intelligence with an all-around feel-good ambience that redefines luxury to a new level. Encapsulating the very best luxury driving experience.

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class has a wide track and flush-mounted wheels with modern designs give the vehicle a muscular look.Image: MotorPress

With the pride of its engineers, designers and craftspeople, the new S-Class lights the way forward, delivering high tech and sumptuous beauty in spectacular sophistication.

With a short front overhang, a long wheelbase and a balanced rear overhang, the S-Class is designed as a classical sedan with perfect proportions. The wide track and flush-mounted wheels with modern designs give the vehicle a muscular look. The so-called character lines have been greatly reduced along the sides. Cleverly contoured surfaces with a sculptured look create special light effects. The front section impresses with its high-status radiator grille.

This supremely luxurious and technology-laden vehicle is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence by Mercedes-Benz and owners of its kind. Holding high regard for contemporary characteristics such as connectivity, autonomy and digitisation, the seventh-generation model has become more intelligent in many more areas. This is a machine meant for the disciplined and sophisticated.

The new Mercedes Benz S Class features a 12.8-inch OLED central display, plus a 12.3-inch digital driver display. Image: MotorPress

The latest generation S-Class models are equipped standard with the latest cutting edge MBUX operating system running on a 12.8-inch OLED central display, plus a 12.3-inch digital driver display. Visual highlights like ambient lighting breathe life and energy into this unique Sedan, Automatic Climate Control that lets you set the temperature, Keyless-go retractable handles and Burmester high-end 4D surround sound system, to name a few.

Plush, automatically extending seamless door handles in an elegant design are standard on both the S-Class and Mercedes-Maybach in conjunction with the electronic drive access authorisation system Keyless-go. The doors can be locked and unlocked keyless, by touching the door handles.

The new Mercedes Benz S Class has a larger grille and the body sides and flanks are magnificently surfaced and prominent. Image: MotorPress

With 31 speakers of which two are Frontbass versions, the Burmester high-end 4D surround sound system has eight exciters. Two exciters are integrated into the backrest of each seat. Direct reproduction of the sound resonance in the seats adds another level to the three-dimensional listening experience – 4D sound.

The perceived intensity of the sound can be individually adjusted for each seat. The music becomes even more emotional thanks to this feelable component. In addition to music reproduction, the 4D sound is also used to create an even more emotional function of Energizing Comfort. Two amplifiers with a total output of 1750 watts of power intensify your enjoyment of the music and relax you, all at the same time. Hybrid amplifier technology with digital signal processing, analogue filters and separate power supply ensure precise and highly dynamic sound reproduction.

Rear occupants in the S-Class have two exciters integrated into the backrest of each seat. Image: MotorPress

The 12.8-inch OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) central display transforms your cockpit into a high-tech command centre in the S-Class. The head-up display in the front windscreen and the central OLED touch display represents an innovative and at the same time intuitive control concept. Thanks to the MBUX voice control the new S-Class can adapt to your requirements and support you.

The digital driver display is a 12.3-inch 3D driver display with a three-dimensional representation of other road users and pronounced depth and shade effects, which is available on request.

With a grown grille, the S-Class body-sides and flanks are magnificently surfaced and prominent - stating the vehicle's authority at rest and in motion. While the head and tail-lights contain the most phenomenally complex illumination technology, beaming a clear path as you trailblaze your way through the city and your industry.

When it comes to the interior, the overhead control panel and learning algorithms that make use of internal cameras assist in recognising and anticipating the wishes and intentions of its occupants. It does this by interpreting hand gestures and head direction, responding with the corresponding vehicle functions.

Active ambient lighting uses fibre optics made of a transparent material. The light of the primary colours red, green and blue generated by the LEDs is reflected at the boundary between the optically denser and the optically less dense material.

In addition to a static light, the colours can alternate along with the entire fibre optics in order to stage productions. The active ambient lighting is generated by a light band comprised of about 250 LEDs distributed side by side at a distance of 1.6 centimetres in the vehicle interior as an additional light plane. The optics are designed to create a continuous line of light.

Pricing

S350 - R2 330 000

S 500 - R2 492 000

Mercedes-Benz Launches the Ultimate three-pointed star sedan, Maybach S-Class, in Mzansi from R3,5 million

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class was launched this week to the South African market, with two models available, the S 580 4MATIC and S 680 4MATIC priced from R3 507 000 and R4 454 000.

Representing the ultimate in sophistication like never before, a compilation of the finest quality materials, phenomenal craftsmanship, incomparable comfort and state-of-the-art technology that elevate your journey to a new level of driving.

The large areas of trim on the front seats are a new feature in the Mercedes-Maybach. High-quality wood surrounds encase the rear of the front seat backrests, giving the impression of generous lounge seats. If the First-Class Rear is specified, a similarly striking area of trim is positioned between the two rear passengers.

