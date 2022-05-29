The all-new Suzuki Baleno is heading to South African dealers shortly after its global launch and will be unveiled to local media in early June

The range will feature four models available in GL and GLX specification levels and pricing starts from R225 900

The latest Baleno is the first car in its segment to feature a head-up display and 360-degree round view monitor as standard

The all-new Suzuki Baleno is heading to South African dealers shortly after its global launch with everything that luxury hatchback customers could ask for, and more

Suzuki Auto South Africa will introduce four models of the all-new Baleno, with a high level of safety and luxury in all models and the option of manual or automatic transmissions in both specification levels.

The Suzuki Baleno range will feature four models available in GL and GLX specification levels and pricing starts from R225 900.

For the all-new model, Suzuki has added even more specifications to both the GL and GLX range, making it the uncontested luxury leader in its segment, MotorPress reports.

In the Suzuki Baleno GL manual and automatic versions, the following specifications are added as standard:

The seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reverse camera with rear park sensors

Three x USB ports (1 x front, 2 x rear including USB Type-C)

Automatic climate control with rear air vents

Cruise control

Electrically adjustable and foldable side mirrors

Halogen projector headlamps

LED front fog lamps

12V accessory socket

According to the Citizen, safety and security in the GL specification level are also very well taken care of with ABS, EBD, dual front airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), ISOFIX child seat anchors and an alarm and immobiliser as standard.

The Suzuki Baleno sports a new 1,5-litre engine in the 2022 guise.

In the Suzuki Baleno GLX, the number of luxuries is boosted to a level previously unheard of in this segment. It includes:

Digital head-up display, full 360-degree view camera featuring four external cameras, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and smart vehicle alerts and connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among other items.

Suzuki will also boost the safety features with the addition of curtain and side airbags for a total of six airbags.

Suzuki has also replaced the 1,4-litre petrol engine of the previous-generation Baleno with its popular and powerful K15B petrol engine.

This engine, which is also used in the Suzuki-built Toyota Starlet, Urban Cruiser and Rumion, delivers a sprightly 77kW and 138Nm.

The Baleno has an average fuel consumption rating of 5.4l/100km for the manual transmission models and 5.7l/100km in the automatic transmission models.

Every new Baleno will be sold with Suzuki’s five-year / 200 000 km promotional mechanical warranty. This includes unlimited roadside assistance for the same period.

Pricing includes a four-year or 60 000 km service plan and an anti-corrosion warranty of 6 years and unlimited kilometres. The Baleno has a 15 000 km service interval.

Pricing

1.5 GL MT – R225 900

1.5 GL AT – R245 900

1.5 GLX MT – R275 900

1.5 GLX AT – R295 900

All prices include VAT.

Suzuki South Africa to debut the latest Baleno at Nampo Expo alongside its New GSX S1000 GT Motorbike

The Japanese brand has announced that it will reveal the all-new Suzuki Baleno for the first time to the public at Nampo which ran from the 16th to the 20th of May 2022 and is the largest agricultural expo in South Africa.

The Baleno will take pride in its place alongside a near-complete range of Suzuki vehicles and a selection of motorcycles and boating lifestyle products from the group’s Suzuki Motorcycles and Suzuki Marine divisions.

Suzuki showed off the new Baleno in February for the first time and it features items like a head-up display, a nine-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control and up to six airbags.

