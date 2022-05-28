Volkswagen is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its flagship performance model, the Golf R, with a "20 Years" special-edition derivative sporting the most power of any production Golf at 245kW

For the first time, the special-edition model is equipped as standard with a roof spoiler and 19-inch alloy wheels in the “Estoril“ design, Volkswagen claims a zero to 100km/h sprint time of 4,6 seconds

The latest model celebrates the 20-year success story of Volkswagen R and above all the Golf R – a story that started with the Golf R32, a legend with 177 kW, the iconic 3,2-litre six-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive

It's hard to believe that 20 years ago Volkswagen launched the V6-powered R32, and now in 2022, the carmaker celebrates the flagship performance Golf with a “20 Years” edition.

Volkswagen's New Golf R "20 Years" Anniversary Edition is equipped as standard with a roof spoiler and 19-inch alloy wheels in the "Estoril" design.

According to Volkswagen, the latest model celebrates the 20-year success story of the Volkswagen R and above all the Golf R – a story that started with the Golf R32, a legend with 177 kW, the iconic 3,2-litre six-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive.

Volkswagen claims a zero to 100km/h sprint time of 4,6 seconds.

The R-community has fans all over the world and unites car enthusiasts who have a passion for agility, sporty design and performance suitable for everyday driving.

Volkswagen's New Golf R "20 Years" Anniversary Edition has a claimed zero to 100km/h sprint time of 4,6 seconds.

When driving in manual mode, the DSG provides noticeable feedback from the gearbox when shifting up. The engine responsiveness has been improved by turbocharger preloading and an open throttle valve in overrun phases.

The driver can select an engine start with higher engine speeds of up to 2,500 rpm. This is accompanied by an especially distinctive drive sound. Volkswagen says this permits faster power development when accelerating, and the Golf R “20 Years” can be driven even more dynamically as a result.

Volkswagen's New Golf R "20 Years" Anniversary Edition sports 245kW from a 2,0-litre turbo motor.

When getting into the vehicle, drivers are welcomed by a “20 R” projection.

The Golf R “20 Years” also stands out clearly thanks to its “20” badge, blue design accents and contrasting exterior mirror housings and wheel rims in black or black-blue depending on the exterior colour.

For the first time, the special-edition model is equipped as standard with a roof spoiler and 19-inch alloy wheels in the “Estoril“ design.

Volkswagen's New Golf R "20 Years" Anniversary Edition has four tailpipes, two on each side, which is unique to the R model.

There are also new features in the interior of the Golf R “20 Years”. Used for the first time by Volkswagen, the decorative trims in Genuine Carbon are a high-quality visual highlight and further underline the vehicle’s performance factor.

The standard premium sport seats in Nappa leather provide drivers with the necessary comfort to deliver maximum performance.

Volkswagen's New Golf R "20 Years" Anniversary Edition is the latest derivative after VW launched the R32 in 2002.

