Volkswagen's latest SUV, the Taigo, will be launched in South Africa at the beginning of June

The compact SUV offers features such as a panoramic sunroof, LED lights and R-Line trim with a Black Style Package

On the safety front, the Taigo achieved a five-star rating in the Euro NCAP test and features several driver assistance programmes

Volkswagen has positioned the Taigo between its entry-level T-Cross compact SUV and the stylish T-Roc in the T SUV model range

Volkswagen will introduce its latest T SUV to South Africa in the form of the Taigo from June 2022.

The compact SUV is built Pamplona, Spain, and will join the T-Cross and T-Roc in the German carmaker's A0 SUV segment locally.

LED headlights will be standard on the Volkswagen Taigo when it launches in June. Image: MotorPress

The brand sells five SUV models, namely the T-Cross, T-Roc, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and Touareg, MotorPress reports.

The Taigo offers buyers an SUV coupé in this segment and it is underpinned by the famed Modular Transverse Toolkit (MQB) platform.

Practicality, the Taigo boasts a boot size of 440 litres and has measurements of 4 266 mm in length, 1 515 mm in height and 1 757 mm in width.

The new Volkswagen Taigo is essentially a sleeker-designed version of the T-Cross. Image: MotorPress

Visually, the standard LED headlights extend far into the black radiator grille while IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights are standard in the Style and R-Line trim levels, TimesLive reports.

There are eight hues to choose from for the body paint, including two solid paint finishes, five metallic paint finishes and one pearl effect finish.

For some panache, all body colours except Deep Black Pearl can be combined with a contrasting black roof. Customers can choose wheel sizes from 16 to 18-inch alloy wheels.

Only one engine will be offered when the compact SUV launches soon, a 1,0-litre turbopetrol. Image: MotorPress

Step inside the standard Digital Cockpit in the Taigo Life or the Digital Cockpit Pro in the Taigo Style and R-Line, as well as the new generation of infotainment systems. Two-zone climatronic air conditioning is standard in the Style and R-Line and a niftily located below the air conditioning module are two USB-C ports and, as an option, a compartment for inductive smartphone charging.

Customers can choose between three trim levels: Life, Style and R-Line. In terms of the entry-level specification LED headlights and LED taillights to come as standard. Volkswagen now includes the Digital Cockpit as part of the standard equipment of the all-new model series.

Only one engine will be offered locally, a 1,0-litre TSI engine with 85kW and 200Nm mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission. VW claims fuel consumption of 5,4 litres per 100km and it says the Taigo can reach 100km/h in 11,3 seconds.

The latest SUV is sold with a three year or 120 000km warranty, three year or 45 000km EasyDrive Service Plan and pricing will be announced closer to the launch date.

