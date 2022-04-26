The Volkswagen Amarok will sport a new design and new technologies, highlighted by a new V6 diesel and four further engine specifications

The new Amarok will be offered in two different all-wheel systems or rear-wheel drive and features over 30 driver-assist systems

Volkswagen says the market launch from the end of 2022 and the model will be built in South Africa at the Silverton Plant in Pretoria

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will present the completely new generation of its Amarok pick-up in 2022, which will be capable of even more both on- and off-road. '

Designed and conceived in Germany and Australia, built in South Africa, the first few disguised models of the new Amarok are already out and about in Europe.

The 2022 Volkswagen Amarok is seen in pre-production guise. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

Despite the disguise, it is already possible to identify how the dimensions have changed: at a good 5350 mm the new model is at least 100 mm longer than its predecessor, Motor1.com reports.

A wheelbase of 3270 mm equates to an increase of 175 mm – as a result, there is more space in the double cab. The payload is also increasing to up to 1.2 tonnes and an imperious maximum towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes is now possible across more engine/gearbox variants, MotorPress reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

As the wheelbase of the new Amarok is growing more than its total length, the bodywork overhangs are getting smaller. And that has a positive effect on the off-road capability. The off-road capabilities of the new bakkie are further perfected by a significantly greater fording depth for driving through waters than its predecessor.

Volkswagen says its new Amarok will feature LED lights as standard while optional Matrix I.Q LED headlights will be offered. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

Dependent on engine/gearbox variant and market, the engines available will be one petrol and up to four different types of diesel with four to six cylinders and cubic capacity of 2,0-litre to 3,0-litre litres – optionally with rear-wheel drive, or on-demand or permanent all-wheel drive, The Citizen reports.

A wide range of preconfigured driving modes with multiple levels assists the driver, including in non-everyday situations. Enhanced safety, meanwhile, is provided by more than 30 driver assist systems, over 20 of which are completely new to the Amarok.

For now, it is still hidden behind the camouflage. In the future, however, the pick-up’s exterior will present itself in a powerful, charismatic form.

Albert Kirzinger, Head of Design at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles says:

“For the new generation, we have significantly modified the Amarok’s archetypal design. It is now unambiguously more expressive and once again appreciably more impressive."

The Amarok will be built on Ford's updated T6 platform, now known as T6.2. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

The new front section is a statement in itself. The straight and very upright bonnet with a clear brand DNA. The horizontal, upper radiator grille crossbars with the concisely integrated, narrow LED headlights, which are standard for all versions.

Offered as an option will be ‘IQ.Light – LED matrix headlights’; underline the Amarok’s high-tech look. Below the bars, the radiator grille unit merges depending on the version in bespoke fashion into a horizontal division of the front section or into an X-shaped design on the top specification models. Embossed here: the word ‘Amarok’.

Particularly pronounced in silhouette: the half-round wheel arches as on the previous model. In contrast to many other bakkies the top of the arches forms a practically straight rather than a circular line – a typical Amarok characteristic. The wings above the up to 21-inch alloy wheels and all-terrain tyres (available for the first time as standard) have a powerful look.

The wide tailgate is framed by the standard LED rear lights, and the word ‘Amarok’ is embossed across practically the tailgate’s full width.

As in the previous model, in the new Amarok too there is sufficient space on the cargo bed between the wheel arches for a euro pallet to be loaded in sideways and strapped in place there to robust lashing rings.

The new Volkswagen Amarok will be offered at launch in four different trim levels: Life, Style, PanAmerican and Aventura. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

With its intuitive controls, digital cockpit and tablet-style infotainment display, the Amarok’s interior have a functional, high-quality appearance. Further contributing to this as options are an exclusive sound system, the elegant leather-look surfaces of the instrument panel and door panels with distinctive decorative stitching.

It gives all passengers the customary Volkswagen comfort: drivers and front-seat passengers sit in the new Amarok on comfortable, wide seats, which can optionally be configured with electric, 10-way adjustment. The rear also offers plenty of space for three adult passengers to enjoy the journey.

There will be five trim versions of the new Amarok: the entry-level version is the ‘Amarok’. It is followed by the ‘Life’ and ‘Style’. To be offered by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles as equal top versions will be the ‘Panamericana’ (off-road character) and the ‘Aventura’ (on-road character).

The next-generation Amarok will sport the Ford-sourced 184kW/600Nm 3,0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

Over 830 000 units of the Amarok have been sold to date in Europe, South America, South Africa and Oceania. The strengths of the successful premium pick-up: are supreme drive systems, high load capacities, systematic functionality and an authentic all-terrain design.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is further developing these strengths with the new generation. The new Amarok will launch at the end of 2022 in the first few countries with a double cab and four doors (DoubleCab), and in some individual markets with a two-door single cab (SingleCab).

Battle of the Bakkies: Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok tussle in tug of war

A video showing a Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok battling in a tug of war on Mzansi's streets has gone viral on Twitter. The clip of the two owners burning rubber caught the attention of thousands of tweeps with many reacting to the video, Briefly News reports.

The quality of the video makes it hard to determine the models of the bakkies, but it's likely that the South African-built Ranger is an FX4 model with 132kW and 420 N.m from its 2,0-litre single-turbo diesel engine. Now, this is where it gets interesting as the Amarok in the video is likely the more powerful 3,0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine with 190kW and 580 N.m.

Source: Briefly News