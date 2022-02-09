Battle of the Bakkies: Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok Tussle in Tug of War

A tug of war battle between a Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok went viral on Twitter as the two bakkies go pedal to the metal, but there could only be one winner

Amarok fans caught shade as the German bakkie's driver had nowhere to hide after being smoked by the SA-built Ranger

One Twitter user said: "I just know this started with two men arguing about their cars and bets were made"

A video showing a Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok battling in a tug of war on Mzansi's streets has gone viral on Twitter. The clip of the two owners burning rubber caught the attention of thousands of tweeps with many reacting to the video.

The quality of the video makes it hard to determine the models of the bakkies, but it's likely that the South African-built Ranger is an FX4 model with 132kW and 420 N.m from its 2,0-litre single-turbo diesel engine. Now, this is where it gets interesting as the Amarok in the video is likely the more powerful 3,0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine with 190kW and 580 N.m.

On closer inspection, it's clear that Ranger is fitted with different tyres to the Amarok and this may have helped it grip the road surface better than the German bakkie. Another reason why the Ranger smoked the Amarok in the video is down to driver skill, or lack thereof, we should say.

We also noticed that when the Amarok driver is trying to pull the Ranger, the driver of the SA-built bakkie applies the brakes and this makes it tougher for the Amarok driver. It's clear from the footage this wasn't a fair 'race'.

That didn't stop South Africans from reacting to the tug of war video, here are some of the best reactions:

@OpinionRumos said:

"I blame the driver"

@Kabeezy29 said:

"But you see why insurance is expensive for men?"

@Mbabala said:

"The embarrassment! The cameraman is making things worse"

@Acerock said:

"Okay look here, let me know the stats on that AMAROK, no ways. He got took around the bloody block."

