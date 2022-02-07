The 2022 Ford Ranger is set to be the most advanced double-cab bakkie the carmaker has ever produced

Ford says the new bakkie, which will be built in Silverton, will feature the brand's latest Sync infotainment system

The biggest change to the interior is a new digital instrument cluster that replaces the analogue display, the 20cm screen can be configured to the driver's needs and features body-style avatars

Ford's popular Ranger will launch in South Africa sometime this year, the company has pinned down a definite date as yet. However, they did share more information on the technology we can expect to see once it arrives on local shores.

For starters, the analogue display makes way for a 20cm fully-digital instrument cluster displaying the speedometer, tachometer and driving modes among other information. The instrument cluster also incorporates body-style avatars and different layouts can be chosen displaying driver-assist technologies and extra gauges. The different on-road and off-road driving modes carry a different theme when selected.

Set to launch in 2022, Ford has revealed what tech the new Ranger will be fitted with.

On the topic of screens, it's hard not to notice the standard 25cm touchscreen located prominently on the centre console. The tablet-style screen was chosen as it's able to incorporate navigation while lower down climate and entertainment controls can also be displayed. If that's not big enough, Ford will offer a 30cm infotainment screen that has a customisable split-screen setup with an info on-demand cluster at the bottom section. This displays key information, like navigation, the user’s connected smartphone and more.

The US carmaker's Sync infotainment system is available in its latest guise. Wireless functionality to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is available and Ford says the smartphone connectivity is designed to make the Sync 4A system easier to navigate. If the customer has cellular coverage, SYNC 4A can provide real-time information like fuel pricing, traffic alerts and more.

George Christopoulos, Sync application engineer said:

"The new Sync 4A screens are a huge change for Ranger, and the addition of the latest-generation Sync 4A system delivers the sort of experience that customers expect from their smartphones. It’s got more computing power and better machine learning, and it’s more intuitive for users. More than that, we’ve been able to declutter the dashboard and make accessing vehicle settings both easier and quicker.”

Other features worth noting include a 360-degree camera, wireless smartphone charging dock and a 10-speaker B&O sound system.

“The beast”: Mzansi shares contrasting reactions to the latest Ford Ranger bakkie

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans reacted positively to Ford releasing images of the new Ranger in November 2021. The bakkie is the second best-selling double cab in the country after the Toyota Hilux.

On the engine front, Ford confirmed the Ranger engine line-up will be headlined by a 3.0-L V6 turbodiesel power unit. Other engines that will be available include single-turbo and bi-turbo 2.0 four-cylinder diesel engines.

The Ranger will be built alongside the Volkswagen Amarok in Silverton, Gauteng as part of an alliance between the two global car manufacturing heavyweights.

