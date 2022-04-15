Ford South Africa is set to launch a new Mustang California Special, channelling the spirit of the iconic 1968 original with unique design details including “colour shift” decals

Limited to just 100 units and available exclusively in Fastback guise, California Special is built for enthusiasts with 330kW 5.0-litre V8 and advanced 10-speed automatic transmission

Mustang continues to lead sports car sales around the world and retained the title of the world’s best-selling sports coupé for the seventh consecutive year in 2021

The SA market share is an exceptional 87 per cent with 3613 Mustangs sold since the muscle car's launch

The quintessential style of west coast America is crossing the Atlantic as the Ford Mustang California Special is making its way to South African shores.

Embodying the free-spirited ethos of 1968 original, the new California Special will be offered locally exclusively in the Fastback coupé body style and is limited to just 100 units.

Ford South Africa has confirmed 100 Mustang California models will arrive in Mzansi.

A special-edition design package with unique badging and detailing, 19-inch alloy wheels and special “colour shift” California Special decals delivers distinctive style, matched to Ford’s charismatic 330kW V8 petrol engine and advanced 10-speed automatic transmission that guarantees thrilling performance-matched to effortless cruising, Quickpic reports.

Doreen Mashinini, General Manager for Marketing at Ford South Africa says:

“The California Special is a huge part of the Mustang’s legacy in America and it symbolises so much of what Mustang stands for – the joy of driving and the freedom of the open road. Those ideals resonate just as strongly with driving enthusiasts and Mustang fans in South Africa. It’s about time customers got to experience the unique California Special blend of style, performance and driving fun."

When the now iconic Ford Mustang first hit the streets in 1964, owners’ clubs sprang up across America, with many regional dealers creating their own personalised designs. One – inspired by the 1967 Shelby GT notchback coupé prototype – came to be called the California Special. Impressed, Ford put a limited number of California Special cars into production for 1968.

Ford South Africa confirms limited edition California Mustang for Mzanzsi

The newest interpretation reflects the original with a honeycomb front grille finished in Ebony Black and featuring a GT/CS badge in Race Red, as well as lower side stripes finished in black, red and grey, BusinessLive reports.

Incorporating GT/CS logos, the stripes run from the front to rear wings and feature a hidden “California Special” script that is almost invisible in low light conditions but becomes much more prominent in stronger sunlight. Eight exterior colours add further visual flair, including signature Atlas Blue and Cyber Orange.

Local pricing and further details will be available at launch later in the year.

Ford South Africa confirms limited edition California Mustang for Mzanzsi

The Mustang was the world’s best-selling sports coupé for the seventh consecutive year in 2021, selling across 146 countries as Ford continues to grow its iconic brand globally.

In Mzansi the Mustang remains in a class of its own, achieving 87% share of the sports car segment last year, with 3 613 units finding happy homes amongst enthusiast owners since the model was first launched locally.

