A third model is set to be added to Chery's local SUV line-up in South Africa, with the new Tiggo 7 Pro already on the boat over to Mzansi

The new model joins the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs already on sale and bolsters the Chinese carmaker's lineup

Power is derived from a familiar 1,5-litre petrol turbocharged engine sporting 108kW and 210Nm mated to a CVT

Chinese carmaker Chery confirmed the first shipment of Tiggo 7 Pro models is en route to South Africa.

The local introduction of the brand's third unique model range follows the launch of the model range in other parts of the world, notably Russia, the Middle East and South America.

The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro is the third model set for release in Mzansi. Image: Quickpic

The Tiggo 7 Pro has seen similar success in South America. In Peru, for instance, the Tiggo 7 Pro was the model range with the most votes in the recent Most Loved Brands competition, Quickpic reports.

Tony Liu, Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery South Africa says:

“Chery is a much-loved brand in many countries that have a similar buying profile, road network and infrastructure as South Africa. For instance, in Russia, the model has been so successful that it has become one of the most popular SUVs in its class.”

In Chile, the Tiggo 7 Pro has boosted Chery sales to a top-five position in the country, with other models such as the Tiggo 8 Pro also performing exceedingly well.

Chery will release more details of the Tiggo 7 Pro range closer to the official launch date. Image: Quickpic

Further East in Qatar, the Tiggo 7 Pro was recently recognised as the best-selling SUV in the two-wheel-drive class. This after only six months on the market in that country.

Liu says:

“Having now been fully tested and homologated for South Africa, we can join the global launch schedule and plan to deliver the first Tiggo 7 Pro models to customers in the next couple of weeks."

In terms of model hierarchy the Tiggo 7 Pro will slot in above the Tiggo 4 Pro and below the Tiggo 8 Pro, in price, specification and size, TimesLive reports.

The model has been designed to appeal to the upper-midrange SUV market, with a wide range of specifications, above-average luxury and the modern technology that Chery has become known for in South Africa.

A black interior is likely to be offered for local models of the Tiggo 7 Pro. Image: Quickpic

All Tiggo 7 Pro models will be powered by Chery’s next-generation 1,5-litre turbo-petrol engine with 108kW and 210 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a new CVT transmission with nine in-built gear steps.

In terms of tech fitted to the Tiggo 7 Pro, we can expect a digital instrument panel, a full high-definition infotainment system and digital controls for the climate control centre.

Liu finishes off by saying:

“These include our omnidirectional airbag system, our 360-degree camera array for easy low-speed manoeuvring and parking and our Chery Voice Command system."

Chery will announce more details of the Tiggo 7 Pro range closer to the official launch date.

The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro uses piano-black finishes for most of the cabin. Image: Quickpic

