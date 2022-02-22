Chery has introduced its Tiggo 8 Pro SUV to the local market, it follows on from the brand's Tiggo Pro 4 which was launched in 2021

The Tiggo 8 Pro boasts seven seats and is available in two trim levels, Distinctive and Executive, and pricing starts from a competitive R496 900

A solitary 1,6-litre turbo petrol engine does duty and it's mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Chery's flagship SUV, the Tiggo 8 Pro, has been launched in South Africa this week. The carmaker says our market is the first right-hand-drive market to receive the model and is available at 50 dealers across the country.

The range consists of two models: Distinction and Executive. Both are powered by a 1,6-litre turbo petrol engine with 145kW and 290N.m, power is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The Tiggo 8 Pro is now available in South Africa. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

From a design point of view, the Tiggo 8 Pro sports satin chrome finishes across the lower air intake, fog lamps, grille, windows and lower door section, Quickpic reports. LED headlights are standard there's a distinctive LED daytime driving light design that helps give the flagship an imposing front-end coupled with a large grille.

Step inside and you're greeted by leather pews and a 31cm high-resolution screen. Apart from displaying the vehicle information, it also has infotainment and mobile phone information.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The dual-zone automatic climate control functions are controlled via a second screen, measuring 20cm wide. It is fitted with an N95-grade air purifying system as standard. The top Executive models further receive a third air conditioning system for the last row of seats.

But wait, there's another screen. Yes, centrally located on the dashboard is the infotainment system that consists of a 26cm high-definition floating multimedia display that takes care of the audio controls, display from your mobile phone via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the image from the reverse camera. Both models offer wireless charging, voice control and an eight-speaker Sony surround-sound system.

The Tiggo 8 Pro features a brown and black constructed cabin. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

For peace of mind, the flagship model is sold with a five-year or 150 000 km warranty and a five-year roadside assistance plan. Crucially, the carmaker will also offer customers a five-year or 60 000 km service plan as standard.

Pricing for the two models is R496 900 for the Distinctive and R546 900 for the top of the range Executive.

Bite-size Mercedes 'G-Wagon' spotted in London fools car spotters

A Suzuki Jimny sporting a Brabus kit that was spotted in London, could've easily been mistaken for a mini G-Wagon, reports Briefly News.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon has cult status around the world, however, this smaller version is a Japanese SUV called the Suzuki Jimny.

The reason this special Jimny went viral is mainly due to its awesome exterior styling cues which include Brabus decals, AMG wheels, side exhausts (like the G63), V8 Biturbo badges (the Jimny has a 1,5-litre turbo engine), and similar-looking door handles.

Source: Briefly News