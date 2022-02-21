Chery South Africa has launched its new Tiggo 8 Pro to local motoring media this week and released pricing for the two model line-up

The range consists of the Distinction and Executive derivatives, power comes from a 1,6-litre turbo petrol engine with 145kW and 290N.m mated to a seven-speed twin-clutch transmission

All models are sold with a five-year or 150 000km warranty and a 60 000km service plan and a 10-year or one million kilometre engine warranty

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Earlier in February Chinese carmaker, Chery announced the launch of its flagship SUV, the Tiggo 8 Pro was imminent. This week the brand unveiled the new model to local motoring media and also revealed pricing for the two model line-up.

As we predicted the Tiggo 8 Pro's starting price point is aggressive at R496,900 for the entry-level Distinction model and R546,900 for the Executive. There's one engine choice: a 1,6-litre turbo petrol engine with 145kW and 290N.m mated to a seven-speed twin-clutch transmission.

The Tiggo 8 Pro is the second Chery model to be launched locally. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

The Sowetan motoring editor, Brenwin Naidu, posted the pricing of the new SUV while attending the launch of the Tiggo 8 Pro.

The Chinese carmaker says the Tiggo 8 Pro will be comprehensively specced and standard across the range will feature an 'Around View' camera system, stability control (ESP) and traction control and a digital tyre pressure monitoring system.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The exterior styling, seen in the image above, features a three-dimensional “Galaxy inspired” grille, the “Tiger Eye” Matrix type LED headlamps and multi-layered LED daytime running lights, Quickpic reports.

Safety seems to be a high priority for Chery as all models are fitted with six airbags. On the infotainment front, the Tiggo 8 Pro has a 26cm screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Leather seats and a multi-zone climate control system with N95-grade air filtering are also standard.

The Tiggo 8 Pro offers a plush interior. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

Bite-size Mercedes 'G-Wagon' spotted in London fools car spotters

A Suzuki Jimny sporting a Brabus kit that was spotted in London, could've easily been mistaken for a mini G-Wagon, reports Briefly News.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon has cult status around the world, however, this smaller version is a Japanese SUV called the Suzuki Jimny.

The reason this special Jimny went viral is mainly due to its awesome exterior styling cues which include Brabus decals, AMG wheels, side exhausts (like the G63), V8 Biturbo badges (the Jimny has a 1,5-litre turbo engine), and similar-looking door handles.

Source: Briefly News