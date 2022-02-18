Chery will launch its flagship SUV, the Tiggo 8, in February, although no exact date has been announced by the carmaker

The Tiggo 8 will join the entry-level Tiggo 4 Pro that has received strong reviews by local motoring media since its introduction

Judging from the Tiggo 4 Pro's starting price of R274 900, the flagship Tiggo 8 Pro is likely to be competitively priced in comparison to its rivals

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Chery South Africa is riding on the wave of its impressive Tiggo 4 Pro and is adding a second model to the range, a flagship called the Tiggo 8 Pro. The seven-seat SUV is set to be launched before the end of February.

The Chinese carmaker says the Tiggo 8 Pro will be comprehensively specced and standard across the range will feature an 'Around View' camera system, stability control (ESP) and traction control and a digital tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Tiggo 8 is Chery's flagship SUV. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

The exterior styling, seen in the image above, features a three-dimensional “Galaxy inspired” grille, the “Tiger Eye” Matrix type LED headlamps and multi-layered LED daytime running lights, Quickpic reports.

Safety seems to be a high priority for Chery as all models are fitted with six airbags. On the infotainment front, the Tiggo 8 Pro has a 26cm screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Leather seats and a multi-zone climate control system with N95-grade air filtering are also standard.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tony Liu, Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery South Africa says:

“We are welcoming each and every Chery owner to visit us and make contact. Not only will we be able to service their vehicles and honour any existing warranties, but we will show them the quantum leap in design, technology and safety that has since made Chery a global force and China’s largest vehicle exporter."

Liu is referring to the 10-year or million-kilometre warranty the carmaker offers to the first owner of the vehicle.

Ford releases new Everest teaser clip ahead of March 1 world reveal

The Ford Everest has largely lived in the Ranger's shadow, but on March 1 it'll grab all the limelight as it gets unveiled to the world, Briefly News reports.

Ford released a teaser clip of the new SUV to whet fans' appetites of the blue oval brand. The reveal will be available to watch on Ford South Africa's Facebook and YouTube channels. In November 2021, the US carmaker showed off the new South African-built Ranger and the new Everest is likely to borrow the bakkie's styling cues.

The new Ranger will be built in Gauteng alongside the Volkswagen Amarok after the two manufacturers agreed to share the costs and technology of their bakkies.

Source: Briefly News