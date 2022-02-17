We got a glimpse of Ford's new Ranger in November 2021 and now it's time for the Everest to make its world premiere

Ford released a teaser clip of the new SUV and said it would be unveiled on March 1 and will be broadcast on Ford South Africa's Facebook and YouTube channels

The exterior of the new Everest isn't a big secret as it's likely to borrow styling cues from the new SA-built Ranger

Ford's new Everest will make its world debut on March 1, the company announced. The reveal will be available to watch on Ford South Africa's Facebook and YouTube channels. In November 2021, the US carmaker showed off the new South African-built Ranger and the new Everest is likely to borrow the bakkie's styling cues.

The first generation Everest made its debut in 2003 and this new model signifies the third iteration of the SUV named after the highest mountain in the world. In 2016 Ford invested R2.5 billion and as part of the plan production of the Everest took place in Silverton, Gauteng. Those units were produced for the local market and exported to countries across Sub-Saharan Africa. 1200 jobs were created in the process.

The new Ford Everest will be unveiled on March 1. Image: Quickpic

The reveal of the next-generation Everest is set for March 1, at 9 am via Ford South Africa’s Facebook and YouTube channels, QuickPic reports.

The new Ranger will be built in Gauteng alongside the Volkswagen Amarok after the two manufacturers agreed to share the costs and technology of their bakkies.

Max Wolff, design director said:

“Our intention from the beginning was to communicate the capability of next-gen Everest with a modern, strong exterior design,” Wolff said. “On the interior, we created a sanctuary with premium appointments in which customers could feel relaxed and in control, no matter what was going on outside.”

The event will see Ian Foston, chief platform engineer, and Wolff deep dive into the next-gen Everest. Foston and Wolff will explore the SUV's design, capability, safety, and interior.

