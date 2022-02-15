Peugeot's stylish 308 won over the majority of the 56 jury members to scoop the top award in the Woman's World Car of the Year 2022 Urban category

The win for Peugeot means it's one of six finalists from the categories such as Urban Vehicle, Family SUV, Family Car, Large SUV, Sports Car and 4x4

56 members of the jury will elect their final Women's World Car of the Year in early March and the result of their vote will be announced around 8 March, International Women's Day

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Peugeot can roar in delight after its 308 was judged as the best car in the Urban category at the 2022 Woman's World Car of the Year competition. The French hatchback was picked from 65 new models launched between 1 January and 31st December 2021.

Once the winning models from half a dozen categories, namely Urban Vehicle, Family SUV, Family Car, Large SUV, Sports Car and 4x4. The competition, now in its 12th year has 56 jury members who will elect their final Women's World Car of the Year in early March. The result of their vote will be announced around 8th March, International Women's Day.

Winner of the the Urban Category in Woman's World Car of the Year Competition for 2022. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

In Europe the 308 is offered in two body styles: five-door saloon and a station wagon, QuickPic reports. There are petrol and diesel engine options as well as plug-in hybrid powertrains. The carmaker says Pure electric models will also be launched next year.

The jurors said the 308 perfectly embodied:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Excellence in terms of safety, driving, technology, design, environmental efficiency and value for money."

Inside, the 308 features brand design cues and tech such as the i-Cockpit system and small steering wheel.

Linda Jackson, CEO of the the French carmaker said:

"The fact that the new 308 has been named best urban vehicle of the year 2022 by a jury made up exclusively of women, and from very different geographical backgrounds, demonstrates the relevance of Peugeot's strategic choices. Its unique appearance, the excellence of its technology, the emotions felt while driving it and its range of engines, both electrified and internal combustion, make the 308 an ideal choice for customers in every country in the world.”

New Renault Clio is now available in South Africa, we have pricing and spec

Another French car making waves at the moment is the new Renault Clio. The French hatchback was launched in South Africa this week, Briefly News reports.

Renault has introduced its fifth-generation Clio to the local market with three trim levels to choose from and one engine choice in the form a 1,0-litre turbopetrol with 74kW and 160 N.m.

Pricing for the French hatchback starts at R309 900 for the Life trim derivative, next on the ladder is the Zen model at R324 900 and the range is topped off with the Intens at R349 900.

Source: Briefly News