Renault has introduced its fifth-generation Clio to the local market with three trim levels to choose from and one engine choice in the form a 1,0-litre turbopetrol with 74kW and 160 N.m

The Clio is underpinned by an updated version of the carmaker's CMF-B platform, while the exterior styling shares several cues with its larger Megane sibling

Pricing for the French hatchback starts at R309 900 for the Life trim derivative, next on the ladder is the Zen model at R324 900 and the range is topped off with the Intens at R349 900

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Renault's popular Clio hatchback is now available in South Africa sporting similar styling cues to its bigger sibling, the Megane. The new model is underpinned by a new platform, namely CMF-B that is also used by the Nissan Juke.

There are a trio of trim levels to choose from: Life, Zen and Intens. The French carmaker has kept things simple with the engine and gearbox options: there's only a 1,0-litre turbopetrol motor with 74kW and 160 N.m and a five-speed manual transmission available.

The fifth-generation Renault Clio is now available in South Africa. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

In terms of what one gets for your money, standard safety features include four airbags, Emergency Brake Assist and ESC stability control.

Priced at R309 900 the Life model has LED headlights and rear lights and sits on 16-inch steel wheels with a faux alloy covers. Inside, the usual niceties such as electric mirrors and windows, multifunction steering wheel, cruise control and a 17cm touchscreen for the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay infotainment system stand out.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The Zen model at R324 900 adds satellite navigation and more comfy pews with some special stitching on the steering wheel to make it stand out.

Sitting at the top of the range is the Intens model that has induction smartphone charging, lane departure warning tech, smatterings of chrome inside and out, electric park brake and storage in the centre console with an armrest.

Standard with each model is a five-year or 150 000km warranty and two-year or 30 000km service plan.

What on earth was Kanye West driving in the McDonald’s Super Bowl ad?

Kanye West has been in the spotlight recently for all the wrong reasons as he went public about his desire to reunite with Kim Kardashian.

Away from Instagram the rapper featured in a McDonald's Super Bowl ad, Briefly News reported. The Chicago-born star drove a Sherps 4x4 to a drive-thru in the commercial viewed by over 110 000 million people on Monday night.

West in fact owned the Ukrainian-made vehicle which retails for around R1,2 million. The Sherp sits 58.4cm off the ground, which allows it to cross through shallow water and ascend climbs of up of up to 35% incline.

Source: Briefly News