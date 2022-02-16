Volvo South Africa has released its first plug-in hybrid model to the market as local interest in electrified vehicles grows rapidly

The XC60 is the Swedish carmaker's mid-size SUV and Volvo says it boasts a pure electric range of up to 81 km

The electric motor has 107 kW and 309 N.m and sits on the rear axle with an 18.8 kWh (gross capacity) lithium-ion battery capable of receiving a charge via a cable

Volvo's first plug-in hybrid model is now available in South Africa in the form of the XC60 T8 Recharge and retails for R1 218 900. The Swedish carmaker says on electric power alone the XC60 is capable of 81 km of range and a claimed combined fuel consumption of only 1.6 litres per 100 km.

The mid-size SUV features a 2,0-litre turbocharged and supercharged petrol engine producing 233 kW and 400 N.m with a 107 kW and 309 N.m electric motor located on the rear axle. The battery component is an 18.8 kWh (gross capacity) lithium-ion battery that can be charged via an electric cable. The normal eight-speed automatic gearbox from the XC60 does duty here too.

The T8 Recharge is the first Volvo plug-in hybrid model sold in South Africa. Image: Motorpress

In terms of the specifications for the T8 Recharge model, the model is fitted with a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, inductive smartphone charging and 19-inch alloys. The sportier-looking R-Design derivative has model-specific interior and exterior styling cues, MotorPress reports.

Options include a Harman Kardon sound system, air suspension and larger wheels measuring up to 22 inches.

On the technology front, the T8 Recharge features an infotainment system featuring built-in Google apps and services. A cool feature is the integrated Google Assistant feature. The Volvo Cars application allows the driver to configure a myriad of services including remotely preconditioning the cabin (without having to start the engine), tracking the battery’s charge levels and monitoring electricity consumption.

Greg Maruszewski, Managing Director at Volvo Car South Africa, says:

“You need only look at the popularity of our first fully electric model – the XC40 P8 Recharge – to understand there’s a growing local appetite for electrified vehicles. A plug-in hybrid is an attractive first step for South Africans who are considering making the switch to electric, and the XC60 T8 Recharge is a compelling option, combining ultra-low emissions with brisk performance. Its arrival is a further demonstration of our commitment to increasingly electrify our model range, with the ultimate ambition of becoming a fully electric car company by 2030.”

