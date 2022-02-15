Teko Modise showed off a Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe on Instagram - the German muscle car costs around R2 million and is one of the last V8-powered coupes

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder and current Supersport analyst uses social media to post about the finer things in life, including Indian motorbikes and Louis Vuitton

The 39-year-old's illustrious playing career includes stints at Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

Former soccer star, Teko Modise, shared images of a Mercedes-AMG C63 with his 215 000 followers on Instagram over the weekend.

The SuperSport analyst is known for posting about the finer things in life and pics of the latest German whip is no exception. The 39-year-old adds even more swag by posing next to the muscle car which retails for R1,9 million and is powered by a 4.0-litre bi-turbo engine with 375kW and 700N.m.

Teko Modise likes the finer things in life, including this Mercedes-AMG C63. Image: Instagram

Modise is currently a coaching staff at Cape Town City and regularly posts motorbikes and fly threads on his Instagram account.

Soccer Laduma reported that the whip might not be owned by the former Bafana Bafana player who represented his country 66 times.

In 2017, City Press reported that Modise regretted splashing out close to R2,7 million on an Aston Martin DB9 as it led to problems with his teammates at the time. Modise said other players questioned how much money he was earning to be able to afford the British supercar.

