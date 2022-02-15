Lexus, Toyota's luxury car division, has released new images of its battery-electric (BEV) sports car and it looks strikingly similar to the now discontinued LFA sports car

Lexus boasts the new sports car, called Sport in concept form, will reach 100km/h from standstill in under 2,5 seconds and will have over 700km of cruising range

Lexus' parent company showed off a full line-up of BEV cars in December 2021, signalling the company's intent to offer customers alternatives as the motoring world embraces a move away from the combustion engine

Lexus, the luxury car division of Toyota, has released more images of its first battery-electric (BEV) sports car first seen as part of Toyota's BEV line-up shown to the world in December 2021.

The new sports model will be part of a full line-up of battery EVs Lexus will launch by 2030 under its Electrified brand vision and the numbers make for interesting reading. Zero to 100km/h acceleration for the concept will be in the low two-second range and the cruising distance will exceed 700km, thanks to the possible use of solid-state batteries, Lexus says.

Lexus will build a battery-electric sports car that stands in the footsteps of its now-defunct LFA. Image: Motorpress

Called Sport in its concept form, the BEV sports car carries on from the brand's iconic LFA sports car that was powered by a naturally-aspirated V10 engine. According to MotorPress, the sports car will also deliver the rewards of the Lexus Driving Signature.

The luxury car company said:

“We will deliver a unique electrified Lexus that combines linear motor acceleration/deceleration, brake feeling and exhilarating handling to further pursue the joy of driving. In particular, we believe that the Battery EV will become the future symbol of Lexus as a model that most clearly expresses the evolution of the automobile brought about by electrification.”

The BEV line-up consists of three models, namely the BEV Sport which has dynamic proportions and sleek lines and is spawned from the development of the LFA.

Lexus' first electric vehicle, the RZ 450e, is an SUV built from the ground up and lastly, the Sedan Carousel is the brand's electrified sedan.

The next two-door Lexus sports car will have over 700km from its batteries. Image: Motorpress

