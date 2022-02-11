Ford announced the performance Ranger Raptor model will be unveiled on 22 February and released a video showing the bakkie performing high-speed jumps in its natural habitat: the bush

The Ranger is Ford's best-selling vehicle in South Africa and contributes to over 50% of its sales, the current Raptor model is the flagship of the range

Out goes the 2,0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine in the current Raptor to make way for a more powerful twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 power unit

South Africans love the Ford Ranger, the locally-built bakkie consistently features among five best-selling vehicles each month. The new Ranger is set to be launched later this year and Ford just announced they will unveil the performance Raptor version on February 22.

If the normal Ranger looks tough, the Raptor turns the notch up to 11. The teaser video showing the new model in camouflage gives us an indication of what to expect including a snarling engine note that sounds damn good. We can also expect an uprated suspension to handle virtually any terrain the Ranger needs to deal with.

Ford test driver putting the new Raptor through its paces. Image: YouTube / Ford

In the video, a test driver puts the Raptor through its paces across the sand and harsh terrain and executes awesome jumps showcasing how good the suspension is. One clue that gives us an indication this model is likely for the South African market is that it's a right-hand drive test mule.

The current Ranger and Raptor are still on sale until the new model becomes available and its biggest rival. The latter derivative sports a meaty 157kW and 500 N.m. However, the Raptor will soon have some competition in the form of a sportier Toyota Hilux version labelled GR-S, according to IOL. It features a tweaked 2,8-litre turbodiesel engine to produce 165kW and 550Nm. Importantly, more power than the Raptor.

That should make the chat around the braai even more interesting.

Ford says the second-generation Raptor is the toughest, most powerful Ranger the company has ever built and is born to leave other pick-ups in its dust. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the brutal testing it faced to earn the Raptor badge. The US carmaker also announced the performance bakkie will be fully unveiled on February 22.

