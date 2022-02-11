PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The six junior drivers will compete in the local karting championship and will be mentored by former world champion Leeroy Poulter. Image: YouTube / Toyota

Source: UGC

The race to find the next South African racing prodigy is revving up as Toyota South Africa announced six youngsters will join the Gazoo Racing Junior Academy

The Toyota Gazoo Racing Academy launches in February and former karting world champion Leeroy Poulter will nurture and train the next generation of racing drivers in South Africa

The group of junior drivers were considered the best in local motorsport that needed support from a manufacturer to achieve success

Toyota South Africa has formed a racing academy and handpicked six junior drivers to compete in the 2022 karting championship in the hopes of finding the next talent in local motorsport.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The youngsters, aged between nine and 15 years old, include five boys and one girl. The hard work starts in February and the group will be mentored by 2008 karting world champion and former Toyota rally driver Leeroy Poulter.

Poulter says a lot of work has gone into setting up the academy and with Toyota South Africa and the Gazoo Racing's financial and skills support the aim is to fight for silverware in the upcoming season.

Toyota South Africa's Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing Leon Theron said:

“I’m really proud of because we get a chance to invest in the future of motorsport in the form of the GR Academy. The Gazoo Racing brand is really going from strength to strength and with this in mind, we thought it the perfect opportunity to start a GR Academy to foster young racing talent."

The racing arm of the Japanese company Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa said it was excited to announce Toyota SA’s investment in the future of motorsport in the form of the Junior Academy.

Cool whips: SA celebs show off their rides and it's hard to not be jealous

Briefly News collated South Africa's favourite celebrities and their rides. From Prince Kaybee's Mercedes-AMG GT to Cassper Nyovest's McLaren GT we took a look at the sweetest celeb whips in SA.

South African celebrities love their cars and recently at the Kyalami 9 Hour race in Johannesburg, we saw how much one of them loves motorsport. Prince Kaybee showed off his sim racing skills by competing in the virtual Kyalami 9 Hour endurance race and also attended the event.

The 32-year-old singer is known for his love for Mercedes-Benz cars and has several in his collection, including an AMG GT. Another lover of German cars is NaakMusiq. The popular actor and musician has a couple of BMWs, including an M5 and M6. He also showed off a G20 3 Series on his Instagram page.

Source: Briefly News