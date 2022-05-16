A viral post on social media has South Africans sharing the least amount of fuel they have purchased and it has led to some interesting answers

Many motorists are struggling to afford fuel as the country grapples with records prices in recent months that has peaked at staggering R21,51

Several of the replies people posted featured prices less than R30 while the lowest figure was R1,15 which equated to 0,06ml of fuel

The high price of fuel is caused by the rand's weak performance against the dollar and the ongoing instability in the world due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

South Africans responded to a question on social media asking what the the least amount of fuel they've ever bought at a fuel station. Several of the replies were funny with many justifying why they could only pay a certain amount.

Social media users posted about the cheapest amount of fuel they have bought.

The original question was posted on Twitter by user @Phishlash who mentioned that he once bought R20 worth of fuel.

According to the Automobile Association of South Africa, the petrol price for Unleaded 95 is currently R21,51 for inland areas.

The question prompted hundreds of replies with some of them rather funny, here are best ones:

@LisaPono says:

"R50 and that wasn't even cash, it was from those She'll V+ points."

@Cebsie3 says:

"My brother's friend drives a 3.7L car. Once day it was on reserve tank and he went and put R70 worth of petrol and the car remained on reserve. He said the petrol attendant told him straight that it was his first time seeing such a big car put R70 in it."

@Geshlover2 says:

"30something Rands. Good thing is the guys working at filling stations don't judge hey, they be like 37 ngamla alright no stress uya swiper, oh cash.. Shap Siyabonga ngamla and you good to."

