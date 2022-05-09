Anglo American designed, built, and tested a 1.2MWh battery pack of the world's largest hydrogen-powered truck system called nuGen that uses multiple fuel cells that deliver up to 800kW

The company's engineers designed and implemented a software solution to safely manage power and energy between the fuel cells, batteries, and vehicle drivetrain

The international mining company says the nuGen project is the first move in making eight of the company’s mines carbon neutral by 2030

Anglo American has built a hydrogen production, storage, and refuelling complex at its Mogalakwena mine that incorporates the largest electrolyser in Africa and a solar plant to support the operation of the haul truck

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

International mining company Anglo American on May 6 unveiled a prototype of the world’s largest hydrogen-powered mine haul truck designed to operate in everyday mining conditions at its Mogalakwena PGMs mine in South Africa.

The company says it is targeting carbon neutrality across its operations by 2040, with eight of the mining company's operations reaching that goal by 2030, including the one in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa chats to Anglo American employees about the hydrogen-powered truck. Image: Anglo American / Twitter

Source: UGC

The 2MW hydrogen-battery hybrid truck generates more power than its diesel predecessor and is capable of carrying a 290-tonne payload, is part of Anglo American’s nuGen Zero Emission Haulage Solution (ZEHS), according to BusinessTech.

Anglo America says its nuGen project is part of its FutureSmart Mining, the company's innovation-led approach to sustainable mining – which brings together technology and digitalisation to drive sustainability outcomes, including our commitment to carbon-neutrality across our operations by 2040, according to Anglo American.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

President Cyril Ramaphosa makes surprise visit to new proudly SA built Isuzu D Max bakkie launch in Gqeberha

Isuzu Motors South Africa launched its all-new seventh-generation Isuzu D-Max bakkie with a special visit from President Cyril Ramaphosa at the event in the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Briefly News reports.

The brand has enjoyed a rich heritage and reputation for making vehicles that are durable, reliable, and capable. The all-new D-Max bakkie is no exception and is the seventh generation light commercial vehicle to be produced in Gqeberha, over the past 44 years.

The launch event, which fittingly took place at The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the Eastern Cape, was officially opened by Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

Source: Briefly News