A post on social media has people questioning what type of vehicle costs R5 000 to fill up after a motorist posted a pic of his fuel bill

The price of petrol is a hot topic in the country as motorists brace for another fuel price increase at midnight on Wednesday

Mzansi chimed in with a number of guesses as to what the man drives and then were quickly schooled about what model the vehicle is

A photograph on social media showing a man's massive petrol bill has gone viral, with South Africans obviously giving their two cents.

The fuel price has increased dramatically over the past few months, but this man's fuel bill of R5 000 sent Mzansi over the edge. However, there is a good reason why it's so expensive.

A South African man posted a photograph of the fuel tank after spending R5000 to fill up his car. Image: Twitter

The price of fuel will increase at midnight on April 6, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced.

Motorists will feel another pinch as both 93 octane unleaded petrol and leaded increase by 28c per litre. 95 octane, both unleaded and lead replacement, increased by 36c per litre and diesel by R1,52 per litre and R1,68 per litre, the AA announced.

Before that price change comes into effect, a South African man Craig Gradidge posted his recent fuel bill on Twitter and Mzansi went beserk.

The man said petrol attendants took photographs as some of them had never witnessed such a high value of the fuel. Gradidge posted that he has a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV with dual fuel tanks and that he opted to drive until he had used close to all the fuel in them.

When he refuelled he was met with a nasty bill and asked the attendant to stop at a staggering R5 000. It's not uncommon for vehicles to have two fuel tanks and they are particularly used in vehicles that are built to cover long distances.

Some 4x4 enthusiasts fit double fuel tanks if they are going to remote areas and don't have access to fuel. The tweet left South Africans stunned.

South Africans had no shame in questioning why it cost so much to fill up the car, here are some of the best responses:

