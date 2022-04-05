Petrol prices are making people do crazy things, however, peeps need to know petrol attendants are fearless

Twitter user @RealMrumaDrive shared a clip of a petrol attendant throwing a brick through a car window who tried to flee without paying

The people of Mzansi were impressed by the man’s swift reaction and how he just had the brick ready and waiting

The rate that petrol prices are rocketing, it was a matter of time before people started pulling fast ones. Filling up fuel has turned into a wild and costly outing.

Social media user @RealMrumaDrive shared a clip on showing a petrol attendant throwing a brick through the back window of a car, Image: Getty Images

With petrol sitting at R 21.240 a liter, people are having to take matters into their own hands to get around. At this rate petrol stations are going to be hot spots for theft.

“Guys let's discuss that brick, it's always ready? ”

The people of Mzansi applaud the petrol attendant’s accuracy and quick reaction

To say peeps were impressed is an understatement. Seeing how quickly he reached for that brick, peeps are now certain this is part of petrol attendant training.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@AsezaGucci said:

“That brick is for case of emergency ”

@MpeteKgotso said:

“I like how ready he is, let's clap hands for the petrol station attendant.”

@Bongani_Fixer said:

@Justeasi1 said:

South Africans encouraged by government to work from home to save costs as fuel prices increase

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africans who can work from home are recommended to do so as government warns of an increase in fuel prices.

Speaking during Parliament’s portfolio committee’s meeting on mineral resources and energy on the impact of increasing fuel prices and possible alternatives or considerations, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy deputy director-general Tseliso Maqubela said if South Africans have the tools to work from home should do so.

IOL reports that oil prices have skyrocketed in recent weeks due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as Russia is the third top producer of crude oil in the world.

