An entertaining video of a grown man contributing to a DJ’s mix has been doing the rounds on social media

The madala can be seen vibing and blowing into his booze bottle to whistle a tune complimenting the music

Several South African online users were left impressed and amused by the man’s unique musical skills

Mzansi loves a good vibe and one one madala brought the house down after showing off his bottle-blowing skills at groove recently.

A man may have unlocked a new music skill for Mzansi. Image: @chopdaily/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a video shared on TikTok by online user @chopdaily, the grown man can be seen having the time of his life at a party and proceeds to blow into a beer bottle to whistle a tune complimenting the DJ’s mix.

He does his thing with much skill and precision, bringing a whole new vibe to the night as the surrounding youngsters dance the night away.

The video is fast gaining traction and peeps have commended the old man’s unique talent.

Check out the clip and the funny comments below:

Ruduqwai said:

“Ezase Mzansi.”

Mercies wrote:

“I used to do this with empty soda bottles.”

bennymx9 commented:

“Much love from Nigeria. I really like SA beats and music.”

mayo_they reacted:

“Why did this remind of the gods must be crazy.”

Samue 'L' Passõ replied:

“Cmon, Creatively Vibes.”

Source: Briefly News