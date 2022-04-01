Man Shares Hilarious Taxi Stickers That Have Mzansi Peeps Howling With Laughter

South African taxis have a unique and funny culture of their own giving commuters quite the experience

A Mzansi online user took to Twitter to share images of bumper stickers often found on the public mode of transport

The funny labels are comprised of funny, witty, and sometimes rude phrases and quotes for passengers’ amusement

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

From the loud music, the witty taxi driver, the chatter of passengers, right down to the strange mechanical breakdowns - The culture of minibus taxis in Mzansi is a vibe that is unmatched.

Images of SA taxi stickers had peeps in stitches. Image: @thuso_thelejane/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Another funny part about commuting in a taxi is the bumper stickers that one often observes both inside and outside the vehicle.

Images of a few examples of such stickers were shared by online user @thuso_thelejane on Twitter. The stickers comprise funny, witty, and sometimes rude phrases and quotes for passengers’ amusement.

“SA Taxis stickers are wild jooh,” the post was captioned.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Several Saffas responded with images of some of their favourite taxi stickers and many peeps had a good laugh.

@MduduziRadebe15 wrote:

“The men in the front seat chat is a serious one bro like there are 15 seats to choose from and you choose to sit here????”

@FelicityNonkela reacted:

“Nadla ngyabhema is the one.”

@PeterDanielsZA commented:

“Saw one in front seat saying “amadoda emuva, abafazi phambili, asiye empini”. That time you'd just entered the front seat when there's still enough space at the back.”

@KusaselihleNgu2 replied:

“At least he was honest about his driving skills.”

Loaded party taxi has Mzansi peeps laughing out loud

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans love having a good time and can easily start up a vibe almost anywhere! A video shared by @sa_vibez on Instagram is proof of this.

The clip shows a man stepping out of a loaded Toyota Quantum taxi. A cloud of smoke and bright lights can be seen as he steps out of the vehicle, which bumps up and down as the passengers have a jol inside.

The post was captioned:

“Guess the Province…”

Mzansi online users did just that as they took to the comments to share their guesses as well as funny comments on the clip of the party taxi.

Source: Briefly News