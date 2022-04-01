An online user, @BillzDaOriginal, took to Twitter to share an image of the construction of a strange-looking staircase

The funny photo shows an alarmingly steep stairway with a builder at work on the property close by

Mzansi netizens could not help but laugh mock the odd structure, which may prove to be a safety hazard for future occupants

South African online users were left with bellyaches from laughter after seeing a builder’s eyebrow-raising staircase.

A steep staircase had Mzansi peeps cracking jokes. Image: @BillzDaOriginal/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The image of the construction was shared by online user @BillzDaOriginal on Twitter and shows an alarmingly steep stairway. No further details were provided on the peculiar structure.

The tweet was simply captioned: “Bathong,” along with funny emojis.

Saffas could not help but respond to the Twitter post with laughter and banter as they ridiculed both the stairway as well as the builder and engineer behind it.

@somkheleomkhulu said:

“These were designed by a female engineer who hates being sent upstairs to fetch slippers nerub rub for ubhuti omdala.”

@Shaunlikho07 reacted:

“This is a ladder.”

@HactorM_SA wrote:

“You can’t even put your foot properly there.”

@Thibi_LP commented:

“So the owner allowed this to happen.”

@palesamyers replied:

“Trappe van vergelyking.”

@MYavhudi shared:

“My cousin will do it for free.”

@MissLara09 wrote:

“He’s doing an internship.”

Source: Briefly News