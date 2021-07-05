Strangely Built House in Rural Village Has Mzansi Raising Their Eyebrows

Snaps of an unusual home have got Mzansi talking after being shared by one Twitter user

The homes strange brickwork seems to defy all sense or gravity and yet appears structurally sound

Social media users couldn't help marvelling at the odd home and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

A strange new building technique has definitely left South Africans in wonderment after snaps of an oddly constructed home were shared online. It appears the home has been built using one very unusual bricklaying technique.

Heading to his official Twitter account, @kulanicool shared the very interesting snaps:

"Defying laws of engineering" he sarcastically captioned the post.

Looking at the picture, it appears the rural home's been constructed using both vertical and horizontal facing brickwork as opposed to the more common uninformed choice. Many social media users were stunned the home could even stand upright at all.

Still, others including a few local engineers argued that it was a perfectly acceptable home design.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@tumelokh an apparent expert in construction had this to share:

"Nothing wrong with both of these. So long as the composite strength complies with the requirements for which the wall is designed. The composite strength is co-dependent on the strengs of bricks and the strength of the mortar & that of the bricks."

@Maskandi7 said:

"I don’t think it's an engineering issue but more a corruption problem. You get the tender. You pay all the people that helped you get that tender, you still wanna make a huge profit. The people working there steal the material to sell it to the locals."

@Gordasss said:

"I don't have anything bad to say who gave the first formula what if we’ve been doing it wrong?"

@ThangeniXCV said:

"This doesn't look right at all. Look at how many Cracks these walls may develop."

@aredi1234 said:

"All engineers gather here and advise before this becomes a norm especially to those who want to cut corners when building RDP houses."

@VinDollar016 said:

"Creativity doesn't abide by any laws."

@IamSeloma said:

"Nothing wrong with this, same strength as the one you all used to. Get some civil engineering books for more information."

A modest homestead built by hand

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a talented builder is making waves on social media after snaps of his handiwork were shared. The unidentified constructor certainly put a lot of thought into the humble dwelling, laying the cement and brickwork with the utmost care.

Incredible snaps of the homestead were shared by Twitter user, @Perzarhos who couldn't help marvelling at the man's hard work.

"This is beautiful," he simply captioned the post.

It's clear the images show a big time lapse in construction, as the first depicts the home in its tedious beginning phases while the last pic displays the finished home in all its glory.

The beautiful new home features a front veranda for all those lazy Sundays drinking lemonade and big glass windows which certainly let the sunlight in.

Mostly positive reactions from social media users

While many social media users commended the man on the job well done, a few pessimistic people had concerns about the structure of the home.

Check out some of the comments below:

@destinyzee said:

"Chipi is back. This is beautiful."

@PreshazPearl said:

"Too nice."

@KgotsoSinclair said:

"Wow!"

@KhuluSbali said:

"How strong is the structure?"

@Macauzza said:

"Nice man but my worry is in winter, could they survive..."

