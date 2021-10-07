A luxury property is getting attention online after Twitter user, @OscarMagud, shared photos of the home and its pricetag

The home is located in the upmarket coastal suburb of Camps Bay in Cape Town and is on the market for close to R30m

Mzansi is divided about whether or not the home is worth the price; those who believe it's worth it say it's because of the views and location

Twitter user, @OscarMagud, posted about an opulent home with a hefty pricetag situated in Camps Bay, Cape Town. He shared images showcasing the kitchen, lounge and exterior. The user has over 46k followers on his page and many had plenty to say about the property.

The post is captioned:

"Camps Bay @ R29 995 000!"

Take a look at the post for yourself:

Many people say the home is totally worth the money because of the location and the views. Others think it costs too much and should be half the price.

Check out the comments:

@Manzisto:

"People are paying for the ocean view not the actual house."

@Ndumizzo:

"Yoh it's so cheap, what's wrong with it?"

@omutloane:

"The extra 20 bars is just for the view. Still proper though."

@TholeCalibrate:

"R29m on their website but actually worth R15m."

@Benzino_More:

"Location location location. Value for money."

@TboozeSA:

"That view!!!! And you’ll make that money back if you can rent it out."

@LollieNnn:

"Can’t be the right price."

