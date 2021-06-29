Man Builds Humble Home Using Precast Concrete, Mzansi Impressed by His Ingenuity

An industrious local man has certainly left a few jaws dropped after sharing snaps of his brand new home built using precast concrete slabs usually used to build permiter walls

What's more, the humble dwelling was handcrafted by the unidentified builder and his generous community of fellow skilled workers

Although it doesn't seem like much, Mzansi social media users commended the man for his great work ethic and effort

A talented builder is making waves on social media after snaps of his handiwork were shared. The unidentified constructor certainly put a lot of thought into the humble dwelling, laying the cement and brickwork with the utmost care.

A modest homestead built by hand

Incredible snaps of the homestead were shared by Twitter user, @Perzarhos who couldn't help marvelling at the man's hard work.

"This is beautiful," he simply captioned the post.

It's clear the images show a big time lapse in construction, as the first depicts the home in its tedious beginning phases while the last pic displays the finished home in all its glory.

The beautiful new home features a front veranda for all those lazy Sundays drinking lemonade and big glass windows which certainly let the sunlight in.

Mostly positive reactions from social media users

While many social media users commended the man on the job well done, a few pessimistic people had concerns about the structure of the home.

Check out some of the comments below:

@destinyzee said:

"Chipi is back. This is beautiful."

@PreshazPearl said:

"Too nice."

@KgotsoSinclair said:

"Wow!"

@KhuluSbali said:

"How strong is the structure?"

@Macauzza said:

"Nice man but my worry is in winter, could they survive..."

Amazing aunt builds nephew a house after he was called homeless by peers

In more news on humble homes, Briefly News previously reported that in the Meru culture, a boy is not supposed to share a house with his parents after the initiation stage, especially if the house is small.

So, when Rosemary Murithi's nephew Brian Mutugi lost his mother in 2005 at a tender age, a big chunk of his dreams wafted away into thin air.

Things got worse when he got into high school and became a laughing stock of fellow students because he had nowhere to invite them for group discussion when it was his turn.

"Fellow students thought he was homeless and it affected his self-esteem, that is what made me decide to build him a house," Rosemary told Briefly News' Hillary Lisimba.

Located in Tharaka Nithi county, Baruo Village, the house has one bedroom, a sitting room, bedroom, toilet and bathroom and a spacious kitchen.

So far, only the ceiling, front veranda and plumbing remain undone, but plans are underway to finish them then the young man will hustle on his own to expand it.

"I am proud of myself and the boy too as he has never let me down. When he is home he does all the house chores. He is so respectful," she explained, justifying why the young man merited the house.

Apart from the structure itself, Rosemary bought curtains, a two seater sofa, a gas cooker and a few items for the bedroom.

