Man Borrows R1000 to Start Small Welding Business: #MondayMotivation

An enthusiastic elderly man has certainly put some fresh meaning to the phrase, doing-it-for-yourself, starting his small hardware business with just R1000

The loan was given by one very generous cousin, who definitely got great returns on his investment

Briefly News compiled some of our favourite comments from the celebratory post

A determined madala has definitely left Mzansi in awe after sharing his incredible story. Faku Magida started his profitable hardware business with just a R1000 loan from his very giving cousin.

This man has just started his own small business. Images: @KasiEconomy

Source: Twitter

Today, the small business is growing fast and you might just spot Magida on a day out and about in the Western Cape. He's definitely a true testament to how you don't need much to be successful.

Love from the online community

Check out some of the positive reactions from social media users:

Matshidiso Monoametsi humorously wrote:

"Wait until the whole Family of his cousin know how he started his business, You will see their true colour."

Coal Magma said:

"His God and his ancestors intertwine...when you want something, the whole universe conspires to help you......Kudos to Him."

Ayondat Silwane said:

"Whilst others are still waiting for R350.00 from SASSA. ANC has created a Dependent Populace for its selfish interests & gain. And it really,really serves them well."

Lulama Qomakazi Duda said:

"He is a good example to many God bless him more to grow his business."

"Destined for big things": Mzansi lady goes from cashier to manager

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a beautiful young woman and her sister have blown many South Africans away after sharing a highly inspirational post about how one of them went from working as a cashier to being a store manager.

Hard work finally pays off for a young woman

"From just being a cashier 5 years ago to management. Today, she's adding a new tag, a manager's one. I am a super proud big sister," wrote the young woman in her post.

Locals are ready to persevere and push through

Many locals headed to the comment section where they thanked the young woman for motivating them so much. Read a few of their comments below:

@Faith_M1 said:

"Kuyakhulwa kwa retail and kukhulwa big sana. Congrats to her"

@zkjojo said:

"That's great Congrats to her. Retail once you put effort you can grow there."

@gentlebjgiant said:

"That’s a young lady who already projected the vision of the future she would love to feature in. You must be too proud of her."

@SikhoPhilani said:

"Wow! She is destined for even bigger things! The Regional Head Office is the next"

