“Destined for Big Things”: Mzansi Lady Goes From Cashier to Manager

A beautiful young woman and her sister have blown many South Africans away after sharing a highly inspirational post about how one of them went from working as a cashier to being a store manager.

Hard work finally pays off for a young woman

"From just being a cashier 5 years ago to management. Today, she's adding a new tag, a manager's one. I am a super proud big sister," wrote the young woman in her post.

This young lady went from a cashier to a manager. Images: @Smalzin10

Source: Twitter

Locals are ready to persevere and push through

Many locals headed to the comment section where they thanked the young woman for motivating them so much. Read a few of their comments below:

@Faith_M1 said:

"Kuyakhulwa kwa retail and kukhulwa big sana. Congrats to her"

@zkjojo said:

"That's great Congrats to her. Retail once you put effort you can grow there."

@gentlebjgiant said:

"That’s a young lady who already projected the vision of the future she would love to feature in. You must be too proud of her."

@SikhoPhilani said:

"Wow! She is destined for even bigger things! The Regional Head Office is the next"

A local woman proudly wears her cap and gown

Briefly News also reported that South Africa has warmly welcomed another graduate into its arms. This after a beautiful young local lady just completed her Hospitality Management course at the Tswane University of Technology (TUT.)

In her heartwarming, motivational, and inspiring post, the young lady gave a lot of credit to God who she says made it all possible. In her post, she also said that she thought about giving in, but God pulled her through.

"At first I thought it was impossible but God made it possible for me, and I'd be forever grateful for that. Today. And I must say I'm a proud product of TUT.[Hospitality Management]" -Zanele Mbatha

Source: Briefly.co.za