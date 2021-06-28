A gorgeous and pretty intelligent young South African woman recently shared a beautiful post after she became a Hospitality Management graduate from TUT

In her heartwarming and truly inspirational post, the young woman credited God for helping her finally reach her goal of becoming a graduate

Many locals absolutely loved to see the inspirational post and quickly headed to the comment section where they shared heartwarming and thoughtful messages with the young achiever

South Africa has warmly welcomed another graduate into its arms. This after a beautiful young local lady just completed her Hospitality Management course at the Tswane University of Technology (TUT.)

A proud graduate thanks God for her achievement

In her heartwarming, motivational, and inspiring post, the young lady gave a lot of credit to God who she says made it all possible. In her post, she also said that she thought about giving in, but God pulled her through.

This beauty is now qualified. Image: Varsity World

Source: Facebook

"At first I thought it was impossible but God made it possible for me, and I'd be forever grateful for that. Today. And I must say I'm a proud product of TUT.[Hospitality Management]" -Zanele Mbatha

South Africans share many well wishes with the young graduate

Omolemo Molefe said:

"Congratulations, Zanele ."

Le Monky said:

"Congratulations ️Zee Baby"

Michael Towner said:

"I'm from the United States Congratulations Zanele Mbatha in obtaining your Degree in Hospitality Management. Your on the Path in becoming a Global Leader in Business. The Sky is the Limit!"

Source: Briefly.co.za