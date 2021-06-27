“What an Inspiration”: Teen Mom’s Daughter Bags Master’s Degree

A gorgeous young South African woman couldn't contain her excitement after she proudly bagged herself a master's degree recently

According to a heartwarming Varsity World post, the young woman was determined to graduate after being born to her mother who was stripped of the opportunity to do so due to her early pregnancy

Many locals were left feeling all sorts of inspired after seeing the post and soon headed to the comment section to share heartwarming comments with her

A gorgeous young woman has inspired Mzansi after she became a master's degree graduate. Sharing her story with Varsity World, she explained how she was determined to graduate after she was born to her teenage mom who lost the opportunity to study.

Inspiring the masses one by one

"I would like to take this opportunity and start by re-introducing myself: I'm Bulelani Ngamntwini, a Master's graduate>>>soon to change the title to (Dr. Ngamntwini). I was born in King Williams Town (Kwa Nonibe) and grew up in a small town in Knysna. Throughout this journey, I've learned that FAILURE IS NEVER AN OPTION and you can achieve anything you put your mind and hard work into it.

This young woman is a proud graduate.



"I dedicate this achievement to my mother who gave birth to me at her teenage stage which unfortunately resulted in her not being able to further her studies, thank you for all the sacrifices you made. MAMA THIS IS FOR YOU!! WE MADE IT FOR THE THIRD TIME and the FOURTH ONE is coming "-Bulelani Ngamtwini

Locals are left marvelling at her success

NomDimba MamaweeBoyz Thandos Mayaphi said:

"Congratulations my darling...sweetest words to your Mother ❤❤ what an inspiration"

Meneer Maseko said:

"Congratulations my brothers mom is proud"

Neo Mpumi Molefe said:

"Congratulations baby"'

A proud graduate gets her PhD

Briefly News also reported that Mzansi truly has the most beautiful and talented people and Sinenhlanhla Sikhosana is one of the people that truly leave many of us inspired. The brilliant young woman recently bagged a noteworthy PhD and we could not be more proud.

In a heartwarming post that was made by Dr Sikhosana and shared on Varsity World, she proudly celebrates the fact that she is now a PhD holder in Applied Mathematics with a research focus on Astrophysics.

"Officially Dr Sikhosana. PhD in Applied Mathematics with a research focus on Astrophysics"-Sinenhlanhla Sikhosana

