A gorgeous and extremely bright young South African woman has become an inspiration to all after she managed to bag her PhD

The young intelligent woman is now the proud owner of a PhD in Applied Mathematics with a research focus in Astrophysics

Locals could not be more proud and wasted any time heading to the comment where they shared heartwarming congratulatory messages with the inspiring young woman

Mzansi truly has the most beautiful and talented people and Sinenhlanhla Sikhosana is one of the people that truly leave many of us inspired. The brilliant young woman recently bagged a noteworthy PhD and we could not be more proud.

Beauty with the brains to match

In a heartwarming post that was made by Dr Sikhosana and shared on Varsity World, she proudly celebrates the fact that she is now a PhD holder in Applied Mathematics with a research focus on Astrophysics.

This smart woman just bagged a PhD. Image: Varsity World

Source: Facebook

Halala Mzansi queen

"Officially Dr Sikhosana. PhD in Applied Mathematics with a research focus on Astrophysics"-Sinenhlanhla Sikhosana

Mzansi totally stans one of their own

Nkos'nomusa Nono KaNtshangase said:

"Congratulations are in order Dr"

Msiza Śëľõbã said:

"Farra God. Help me to reach that level too"

Le Monky said:

"WW... Congratulations ❤️ beautiful and intelligent Doctor."

TK Joy said:

"Great stuff! Well done"

