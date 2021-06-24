Local Man Graduates from University of London, Plans to Bring Skills to SA

An unbelievably skilled graduate has certainly wowed Mzansi, just bagging his Accounting degree from the University of London

What's more, the local man achieved the very difficult task all while securing a cum laude pass

The internationally educated man, however, has no plans of leaving Mzansi and hopes to bring much-needed skills back into the country

A book-smart accountant is certainly giving Mzansi much cause for celebration after graduating from the University of London with a BCOM Accounting degree. What's more, he achieved the incredible feat with a cum laude pass to boast.

This talented accountant, Sifiso Sithole, is bringing his skills back home after graduating in London with an Accounting degree. Images: Varsity World/Facebook, Sifiso Sithole/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Sifiso Sithole has big plans to make a difference right here in SA

The determined graduate's name is Sifiso Sithole. The Master of Sciences says his research in the chosen field will aim to help alleviate youth unemployment in Mzansi. Not seeing himself as part of South Africa's ever-increasing brain drain, Sifiso also has plans to continue making a difference here at home.

He currently works as a lecturer at the University of Johannesburg.

"I look forward to utilising more of the business strategy and skills that I am currently obtaining in my PGDA(CTA) and from my PGDIP in law to solve the unemployment issue faced in SA," he charmingly writes.

Mzansi congratulates the young professional

Naturally, social media users took to the comments section and commended the young man on his outstanding efforts. Check out some of the comments below:

Njabulo Innocent Gabela said:

"Congratulations Sir, it's just a matter of time before you achieve all of that, keep pushing and stay blessed."

Fatima Kaka said:

"Congratulations Sifiso! So proud of you and happy to have you on our team."

Fatima Tee Phindile Sithole said:

"My very own brother, forever proud of you."

Mzwandile Mkhuloh Sithole said:

"Congratulations my son, my learner."

Xolile Lucky Mlanjeni said:

"That is the purpose of being educated Sir, God be with you!!!"

Makoma Mercy said:

"Hats off to you."

