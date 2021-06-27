Local Gogo’s Fun 81st Birthday Photoshoot Leaves Mzansi Full of Smiles

A loving South African family recently decided to honour their gogo with a photoshoot on her 81st birthday and the results were absolutely beautiful

Taking to Facebook's ImStaying, a proud grandchild shared the heartwarming snaps of the old lady looking radiant on her special day

Mzansi naturally loved the heartwarming Facebook post and wasted no time heading to the comment section where they showered the beautiful gogo with compliments

Family is forever and celebrating their birthdays is always a wonderful idea. This why we were left absolutely swooning when we spotted an ImStaying post made by a proud grandson who helped make his gogo's 81st birthday extra special.

A local gogo gets a lights, camera, action moment

Taking to the page, Pholosho Mokome shared that he and his family members decided to spoil their gorgeous gogo with a photoshoot on her special day - and it was super beautiful.

"My Granny turned 81years and we did a photoshoot#GogoLove#ImStaying," the post was captioned by the young man.

South Africans absolutely loved the heartwarming gesture and were soon in the comment section sharing the kindest and sweetest comments about the post. Read a few of their thoughts below:

Mems Warwick said:

"Happy birthday to my gogo. Sweet 18"

Karien Bruwer Van Deventer said:

"How lovely!!"

Lindiwe Skosana said:

"Happy birthday, Girl. Many happy returns ❤ "

Khosi Matakanya said:

"Happy birthday Mma"

The faceless philanthropist helps a local gogo

Briefly News also reported that BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has helped another citizen of South Africa who deserved it. BI encountered an old lady struggling with a bag on her back and asked her where she was going.

She replied that she was heading to the dump. He asked if she was hungry and she said that she'd like some bread. They went to a couple of stores before they found one that sold bread and he bought her a loaf and a cold drink.

He also blessed her with over R1 000. While he was handing her the cash she kept asking, "Who are you?"

