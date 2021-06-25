One Lucky Gogo: SA Man Spoils Grandma With New Home & Birthday Party

A young South African man recently headed to Facebook's ImStaying to share a heartwarming post about how he spoiled his gogo on her birthday

According to the man, he not only completely refurbished his grandma's home he also threw her a little housewarming/birthday party

Many people absolutely loved the touching post and soon headed to the comment section to gush over the smile on the gogo's face and her grandson's amazing gesture

Seeing a smile on your grandparents' faces is priceless and a young man recently received this amazing gift from his gogo after he surprised her with a birthday party where he also revealed her new home which he had built for her.

A grandson with a grateful heart spoils his gogo

"Grandma's 85th birthday present from me to her. House handover. She's the only parent I have, she deserves all the best. She knows I love her wholeheartedly. #ImStaying."

This young man spoiled his gogo with a new home. Images: Kabelo Dlamini/ImStaying

Source: Facebook

Mzansi loves to see such amazing news and reacts accordingly

Many locals absolutely loved the post and wasted no time heading to the comment section where they shared many praises with the thoughtful young man. Read a few of their heartwarming comments below:

Ranitha Moonsamy said:

"Blessings to u"

Caroline Chetty said:

"well done, God bless you for honoring your grandmother"

Grappie De Klerk said:

"Well done!!"

Mzansi man celebrates his gogo's birthday with an amazing post

Briefly News also reported that Craig Coffee loved his grandmother with all his heart. He celebrated his gogo's 95th birthday with a touching appreciation post on Facebook in the #ImStaying group.

He shared a photo of himself lovingly holding his gogo's hand, she can be seen smiling, content to be in the company of her grandchild. He captioned the photo with:

"My granny turned 95 yesterday "

Many social media users loved the way he honoured his grandma on her birthday and swiftly headed to the comment section where they shared a plethora of well wishes and kind thoughts.

