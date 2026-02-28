KZN Woman Spots Rare Albino Snake, South Africa Amused by Viper's Appearance
- A woman in KZN took to social media to show people a snake that he spotted
- The Facebook user‘s snake post became a viral hit as people were stunned by the eye-catching snake
- Photos of the snake made rounds all over Facebook as people speculated about it
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
In a post on Facebook, photos of a snake caught people's attention. The photo post announced that the viper was quite rare.
The snake's strange looks in the post shared on 27 February 206 grabbed attention on social media. South Africans were full of jokes about the snake's appearance.
In a post on Facebook, a man, Colleen Botha, shared a post on Snakes of Durban of an odd-looking snake, asking people to identify it because it looked weird to her. The snake was light pinkish orange with some variegated shades. Its head was in a distinct arrow-like shape. According to the Snake Bite Institute, the snake was an albino night adder, which is active at night despite its name. It is a venomous snake, and see the photo of the one found by clicking here.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
South Africa jokes about albino snake
Even though the snake is venomous, people could not help but make fun of its appearance. Online users compared the snake's looks with many things. Read the comment below:
Ash Naidoo commented:
"Normally, we are taught that if it has a coffin-shaped head, it's venomous. What a beautiful snake this is."
Craig Gavin Robinson remarked:
"What a very cool find!!.. an albino rhombic night adder! Yes, it is a very rare find. They pop up from time to time but by no means common! Very very cool!."
Ernst Vos remarked:
"That is really awesome seeing them pop up now and then. It’s a newly hatched baby night adder. There will be more in the area you found that one in."
Modiehi Didi Tsosane joked:
"It looks like wors sausage."
Brendan Gabriel added:
"Here's me thinking it's wors in a frying pan."
Anne Schauffer was in awe:
"Just when I think I have a handle on a particular snake species…you move the goal posts. Different colours…shapes and sizes. Sigh. I won’t give up."
Tammy Douglas was amused by its appearance:
"It looks like an elongated naartjie segment!"
Dean Boshoff was stunned:
"It's pretty special to see. This is a little Albino Night adder. A few have popped up over the years. This one is nice and bright."
Nick Chinn shared:
"I've seen a few over the years, but they do not tend to last long in captivity, unfortunately. Even as enthusiastic youngsters, we struggled to find enough frogs and toads to keep them going all year round."
Other Briefly News stories about snakes
- RUSA removed a black mamba that was found inside a man's roof in the KZN area.
- People were mortified by the dangerous snake that a man removed from a family's home.
- Online users were raving after seeing a black mamba moving on its tail.
- Two snakes were on the move and were spotted trying to navigate a large fence.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za