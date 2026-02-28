A woman in KZN took to social media to show people a snake that he spotted

The Facebook user‘s snake post became a viral hit as people were stunned by the eye-catching snake

Photos of the snake made rounds all over Facebook as people speculated about it

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

In a post on Facebook, photos of a snake caught people's attention. The photo post announced that the viper was quite rare.

A KZN resident found a weird snake and shared photos of it. Image: Senzi Msomi / Pexels

Source: UGC

The snake's strange looks in the post shared on 27 February 206 grabbed attention on social media. South Africans were full of jokes about the snake's appearance.

In a post on Facebook, a man, Colleen Botha, shared a post on Snakes of Durban of an odd-looking snake, asking people to identify it because it looked weird to her. The snake was light pinkish orange with some variegated shades. Its head was in a distinct arrow-like shape. According to the Snake Bite Institute, the snake was an albino night adder, which is active at night despite its name. It is a venomous snake, and see the photo of the one found by clicking here.

Most people recognise brown puffadders and do not recognise the oddly coloured one. Image: Emleeva / Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africa jokes about albino snake

Even though the snake is venomous, people could not help but make fun of its appearance. Online users compared the snake's looks with many things. Read the comment below:

Ash Naidoo commented:

"Normally, we are taught that if it has a coffin-shaped head, it's venomous. What a beautiful snake this is."

Craig Gavin Robinson remarked:

"What a very cool find!!.. an albino rhombic night adder! Yes, it is a very rare find. They pop up from time to time but by no means common! Very very cool!."

Ernst Vos remarked:

"That is really awesome seeing them pop up now and then. It’s a newly hatched baby night adder. There will be more in the area you found that one in."

Modiehi Didi Tsosane joked:

"It looks like wors sausage."

Brendan Gabriel added:

"Here's me thinking it's wors in a frying pan."

Anne Schauffer was in awe:

"Just when I think I have a handle on a particular snake species…you move the goal posts. Different colours…shapes and sizes. Sigh. I won’t give up."

Tammy Douglas was amused by its appearance:

"It looks like an elongated naartjie segment!"

Dean Boshoff was stunned:

"It's pretty special to see. This is a little Albino Night adder. A few have popped up over the years. This one is nice and bright."

Nick Chinn shared:

"I've seen a few over the years, but they do not tend to last long in captivity, unfortunately. Even as enthusiastic youngsters, we struggled to find enough frogs and toads to keep them going all year round."

Other Briefly News stories about snakes

Source: Briefly News