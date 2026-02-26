The Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa made a dramatic motorcade entrance at the ZANU PF Headquarters

Sol Phenduka questioned if the clip was even real, sparking a host of hilarious reactions from social media users

Online community members did not hold back on their criticism when responding to the video, seemingly sharing Sol's sentiments

Sol Phenduka responded to the Zimbabwean President's dramatic motorcade entrance.

Source: UGC

South African podcaster Sol Phenduka weighed in on the viral video clip of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's motorcade.

The video, which has been circulating online, sees a large security presence and police personnel, who made a very dramatic entrance when attending a meeting at the ZANU PF Headquarters.

Sol Phendula stunned by Mnangagwa's entrance

He questioned the authenticity of the clip shared by @Makujoe1, which was captioned, "The arrival of President ED MNANGANGWA at party HQ."

The bodyguards' torsos were sticking out of the vehicles they were travelling in, causing a widespread frenzy online. Other luxury cars then followed, further adding to the outrage.

Former Khaya 959 and Podcast and Chill co-host, Sol Pheduka, thought what the majority of the commentators thought: Is the video real or AI-generated?

"Is this real?" he asked.

The First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, also had her own convoy following her as she, too, entered. However, her entrance was not as dramatic.

The post by @HeraldZimbabwe was captioned:

"The First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, who is Secretary for Environment and Tourism in the Politburo, has arrived at ZANU PF Headquarters for the Politburo meeting."

Watch both videos below:

Mzansi reacts to Zim President's viral video

Social media users reacted to the videos. Below are some of the reactions:

@SikhathiCharity said:

"Mnangagwa is living his best life while his people can’t even afford basic needs like medicine."

@TrezzLife said:

"Very real. You can't touch that man, ask."

@Sbue_Ndlovu asked:

"Now, after seeing these Hollywood scenes, do you think they will ever go back?"

@McLionheart17 joked:

"They see me rolling, they hate it, trying catch me riding dirty."

@P8_piece_ said:

"While Zimbabweans 🇿🇼 are CRYING to be South African. The big boss is CHANGING the constitution IN FRONT of their eyes. @Sophie_Mokoena how they pushed her in Botswana when she tried interviewing ED."

@takuchengeta shared:

"No its A.I lol. Of course its real. I don't know, maybe I just don't get this stuff, but this, to me, is embarrassingly sad."

@mputailic asked:

"Is this really necessary? With proper security structures, all this drama is not necessary. We are not in a war situation."

Sol Phenduka was stunned by the Zimbabwean President's motorcade.

Source: UGC

