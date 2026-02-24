South African music composer Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake has allegedly taken a new wife

musician'srecently trended after he broke up with Mel Ntsala for the second time, and divorced Pretty Samuels

Nomoya Refiloe Dube, the musician's alleged new wife, recently showed off luxury travel bags in Beverly Hills

Lebo M’s alleged new wife, Nomoya Refiloe Dube, travelled in luxury when she went to Beverly Hills. Image: Nomoyadube, Thereallebo_m

South African music composer Lebo M has apparently taken a new wife. The musician went viral recently after news that he had tied the knot gained traction.

The former Lion King music composer allegedly married a Mpumalanga musician by the name of Nomoya Refiloe Dube, aka Moya, and she is a musician.

Lebo M's wife flaunts luxury bags

In an Instagram post dated 12 January 2026, Nomoya Dube showed the epitome of luxury when she flaunted her pricey items.

The singer had a time in Beverly Hills, California, where she visited the most expensive luxury boutiques, dined in the finest restaurants and travelled in style. Among the gifts she showed were glasses from Christian Dior, pricey travel cases from Louis Vuitton, and Saint Laurent bags.

The post went viral on X (Twitter), with people causing a buzz. The X post was shared by @BuzzLifenews with the caption:

"Lebo M's brand new wife, Nomoya "Moya" Dube, shows off her luxury travel bags while living lavishly in Beverly Hills."

Lebo M’s alleged new wife, Nomoya Refiloe Dube, had travelled to Beverly Hills. Image: Thereallebo_m

Social media users responded to the post with humour, poking fun at Lebo M's seven previous marriages.

@Diva_Queeeen exclaimed:

"Yes, making sure to cash in quick, quick before it’s over!"

@m_kobene joked:

"Meanwhile Lebo M is on Robert Marawa's back."

@Khayastixx shared:

"I can guarantee that by the end of February she will be getting married, mid-March, they will announce that they are getting divorced."

@TawanaM14 said:

"She’s wife number eight getting that traveling bags. Nothing special there. Nice bags, though."

While their relationship might come as a surprise to some, it was reported by TshisaLIVE that Morake and Dube started getting serious when they waltzed the red carpet.

Lebo M was also briefly engaged to an American woman, Tatiana Dixon, AKA Besso. They reportedly met in the United States and quickly hit it off. They reportedly had an alleged undercover wedding, ensuring that everything was under wraps.

According to a source, “He is smitten by Moya. She is quiet, ladylike, and very submissive. Besso, on the other hand, was overly confident,” the source was quoted by BuzzLife.

Lebo M confirms breakup with Mel Ntsala

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lion King producer Lebo M has confirmed his breakup with Mel Ntsala.

The online gossip page Maphepha Ndaba recently released a statement shared Lebo M about his breakup. A part of the statement reads, "It breaks your heart when trust is shattered by someone you care for, but I refuse to let bitterness define me."

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reaction to the confirmation of the breakup.

