Talented music producer Lebo M surprised South Africans on social media this weekend when it was reported that he recently got married again

Morake previously trended online when he broke up with Mel Ntsala for the second time, and divorced Pretty Samuels

Social media users previously commented on the music composer's past relationships after his recent divorce

Lebo M alleged new wife Nomoya Refiloe Dube. Images: MDN News and Njabulo_Caleb

Source: Twitter

Former reality TV star and music producer Lebohang Morake, aka Lebo M, has reportedly tied the knot to Mpumalanga musician and actress Nomoya Refiloe Dube, aka Moya.

Morake previously trended on social media when he ended his engagement to his fiancée, Malefu "Mel" Ntsala, after three months together.

The music composer also previously made headlines when he ended his marriage to businesswoman Pretty Samuels.

BuzzLifeNews reported on its X account on Sunday, 22 February 2026, that Lebo M has dumped American fiancée Besso for South African actress and artist Nomoya Refiloe Dube.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TimesLIVE also alleged on Sunday, 22 February 2026, that the Lion King music composer recently walked the red carpet with his new wife, actress and recording artist Nomoya Refiloe Dube.

According to media reports, the multi-award-winning composer, who was briefly engaged to an American woman, Tatiana Dixon, also known as Besso, reportedly had an alleged shotgun wedding with Mpumalanga beauty, actress, and recording artist Nomoya Refiloe Dube, also known as Moya.

Sources reveal that the Morake and Dube met in the USA while the musician was stranded in the US. The insider adds that Dube was signed to Asanda Empires, under Sony, and met the Lion King composer, who reportedly married her in the US.

“He is smitten by Moya. She is quiet, ladylike, and very submissive. Besso, on the other hand, was overly confident,” adds the source.

Briefly News contacted Mr Morake's publicist, Simphiwe Majola, on Sunday, 22 February 2026, for a comment, who did not respond to our questions at the time of publishing this article.

Social media users react to Lebo M's previous relationships

@VendaVendor replied:

"New Lion King bag, new bae. Consistent king."

@_Kastido wrote:

"Masithingise because ke he will marry that girl and, of course, divorce her."

@kaonebabe said:

"Lebo's friends and family are receiving a wedding invite, knowing they have to buy gifts and prepare speeches yet again."

@TororoESO commented:

"His problem is that he doesn't want to be single."

@SDOMANEb8v replied:

"At this age, back in the dating game. He should be focused on his family."

@afiba_m said:

"Hayi noko, he’s exaggerating it. 8 engagements, 4 wives? He has a Musafa spirit in him!"

@Asa_Sigoxo reacted:

"He has a type shame."

@BBK29_ responded:

"It seems this man loves his ex too much, he always goes back to them. Why doesn't he try a brand new girl and see that there's life outside his ex, haii maan? This is Chai."

Music Composer Lebo M reportedly married Nomoya Refiloe Dube. IMages: LeboM

Source: UGC

Lion King producer Lebo M confirms his breakup with Mel Ntsala in a statement

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African Lion King producer Lebo M confirmed his breakup with Mel Ntsala.

The online gossip page Maphepha Ndaba recently released a statement shared Lebo M about his breakup.

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reaction to the confirmation of the breakup.

Source: Briefly News