South African singer PJ Powers has given Sipho Hotstix Mabuse his flowers in a sweet Facebook shoutout

The legendary star mentioned how Sipho introduced her to music at a tender age, and how he helped her thrive

Mzansi was sure to give Sipho his flowers, lauding him for paving the way for South African musicians

South African musicians PJ Powers and Sipho Hotstix Mabuse blessed the timeline with an iconic photo.

Powers penned a loving message to Mabuse on her Facebook page, reminiscing on the good ol' days. She also spoke about the historic moment when he obtained his Matric certificate, at a very old age.

PJ Powers shows love to Hotstix

Attending the Unity Concert 2026 press event, they stopped for a photo op and created history. Sipho had welcomed PJ Powers to the industry when she was 18 and helped her navigate it.

She mentioned that they had been friends for 41 years, and she expressed her love for him.

"I met this lovely man when I was 18 years old. He welcomed me into a world I knew nothing about. He exposed me to music and rhythm that I fell in love with. He wrote and passed his matric in 2012 at the age of 60, not something I’d attempt! I was with him and his gloriously naughty spirit last week at the launch of something very special that’s happening on 14 June at Orlando Stadium. And realised just how incredibly lucky I am to have had a 41-year friendship with this remarkable man. Love you, Seeps @siphohotstix," she penned.

SA gives Hotstix his flowers

Social media users praised Hotstix as a true stalwart. Below are some of the heartwarming messages:

Ian Peter said:

"Wish we could all go back to Hillbrow in the 90's and 80's.. The real South Africa. The melting pot. What a time to be alive. PJ Powers aka Thandeka, Sipho Hotstix, Dr Victor, Steve Kekana, Aurthur, Ringo Starr, Brenda, Boom Shaka. Lucky Dube. Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Those were the days, man."

Marésa Van Eeden responded:

"Who needs the Beatles when you have tannie PJ, oom Hotstix en oom Steve Kekana...we are so rich, and we don't even know it."

Nikki McDiarmid said:

"This incredible human being was very kind to my little boy, and he left me with a quote that I have remembered often: "Each generation will have its own problems, and our stories will not be theirs. We can only teach what we know and support where we can." Made me a better parent. Thank you, Sir."

Carl Potgieter stated:

"I listened to both of your voices calling in the wind when I was still deaf, and now that I can here I also see who led me here."

Marco Gelderbloem shared:

"This is the true South African spirit I grew up in and would love for it to exist for an eternity. Not this far-right and far-left narrative circulating on social media these days. Thank you for your music, PJ Powers and Sipho Hotstix Mabuza, and thank you for showing us what the true spirit of Ubuntu looks like."

David Wessels shared:

"That same man gave me a lift while hiking out of the south of joburg he picked me up next to the Turffontein race course. What a chat we had, he was an amazing person in the 30 minutes I got to know him. I will keep that day in my heart till the day I die."

