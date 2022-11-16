PJ Powers showed off her youthful spirit and played soccer with young boys old enough to be her grandchildren

The legendary musician had spectators and TikTok users amused with her attempt to keep up with the teenagers

The lovely video of her Soweto soccer debut had netizens thinking she might have missed her calling

PJ Powers playing soccer with school boys on Vilakazi Street in Soweto. Image: @thepjpowers/TikTok

PJ Powers shared a video of her day out, having fun in Soweto playing soccer with local boys. The star pulled a crowd on the world-famous Vilakazi street, known for having two Nobel Laureates (Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu) as its residents.

The TikTok video touched many hearts online, seeing the legendary 62-year-old still active and full of life.

People kept referring to her in the comments by her honourary name Thandeka given to her by South Africans in 1993 following the success of her song Jabulani.

Powers joked with the boys suggesting they go easy on her because she's old as she tried to tackle the ball from the dribblers.

Watch the full TikTok video below:

Read some of Mzansi's comments from the video:

@thakanetm63 said:

"Our Thandeka."

@user2589724169092 posted:

"Siyabulela Madiba."

@mcrae029 wrote:

"Guys be careful with our legend! "

@swazzington commented:

"This is without a doubt the most random video I’ve seen all day."

@jabulanitshabala4 wrote:

"The cap boy was awesome by passing the ball to Sis Thandeka."

@teodorocortrelli added:

"Whooa! Thandeka still got it!! YASSS QUEEN!❤

@songezomcapukisi mentioned:

"Aunt PJ Powers is our legend you all. I have gallons of love for the queen."

@tubzinitears shared:

"Ama2000 not knowing that they're with the legendary woman who has powers. ."

