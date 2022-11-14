Kelly Khumalo has received praise from online peeps for her singing talent after a popular Tweep showered the star with compliments

A clip showing the musician belting out her recent song Bazokhuluma is making rounds on the internet

Peeps said Kelly is gifted, and, unfortunately, her name always trends because of her implication in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Kelly Khumalo has received her flowers while she can still smell them. Social media users lauded the talented singer's powerful vocals in Bazokhuluma.

Kelly Khumalo's 'Bazokhuluma' live clip has received praise from Twitter users. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly recently dropped Bazokhuluma on 04 November. The musician later released a live clip on YouTube on 11 November 2022. She featured Zakwe and Mthunzi in the hit song.

Kelly's powerful vocals in the live performance clip got peeps taking off their hats and praising the stunner.

Aldrian Sampear, a current affairs news host at South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), shared a tweet lauding Kelly Khumalo for her unmatched voice.

Aldrian raved about how gifted Kelly Khumalo is to have such powerful and touching vocals.

Adrian's followers agreed with him. Many peeps said it's a shame that she is implicated in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Netizens said on Twitter that the murder case overshadows her talents.

According to SowetanLIVE, Kelly Khumalo was present in the Vosloorus home where Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down in 2014.

Nonetheless, peeps put the drama aside and praised Kelly's voice, saying:

@KagisoNkabini said:

"A killer voice, at that. Beautiful."

@Ingaketwa20 shared:

"She remains unmatched."

@stillpopp wrote:

"Hayi bandla! This woman can sing!"

@BathandwaSame posted:

"Loved this live performance ❤️"

@Prince85550923 replied:

"The best in the world "

@PhenyoLB commented:

"Powerful voice"

@Xolaningubane91 also said:

"She’s gifted!"

@MmanalediM also shared:

"Dude!!! It comes out so effortlessly on all keys. She is blessed shame."

@Mphoo901 added:

"Blessed with a Golden talent."

