AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo Forbes and her grandmother Lynn Forbes share an enviable relationship

Social media users have praised Lynn Forbes for the special role she plays in her granddaughter's life

The Glammy and Kairo duo got peeps into the Christmas mood with an adorable video shared on Instagram

Lynn and Kairo Forbes are absolute grandma and granddaughter goals. The duo, who have been lauded for their special bond, recently warned hearts with a sweet Christmas-inspired video.

Kairo Forbes and her grandmother Lynn Forbes shared an adorable video on Instagram. Image: @lynnforbesza.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi has hailed Lynn Forbes for always being in Kairo's life even when her son AKA separated from his baby mama, DJ Zinhle. Affectionately known as Glammy, Lynn has even made appearances on DJ Zinhle's reality TV show, DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected.

The adorable duo posted a video reminding peeps that the festive season is fast approaching. Taking to their respective Instagram pages, Kairo Forbes and Glammy posted a video rocking matching red and white aprons.

Lynn and Kairo danced to Christmas carols and ate freshly baked muffins and scones in the sweet clip.

As expected, social media users flooded to the comments section to remind Kairo and Glammy how adorable and iconic they are.

@khanyisile.thwala said:

"Kairo is blessed to Gogo like you ❤️."

@purple_lilly58 wrote:

"I just love you too, Lynn and Kairo together ❤️."

@sihlesam_sihle commented:

"Love this side of your glammy I'm smiling from ear to ear."

@sierra_kristel noted:

"Kairo is such a lucky girl."

@nontoluqhide said:

"love is so beautiful I so wish everyone loved like this ."

