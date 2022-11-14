Kelly Khumalo's lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy was on Monday denied entry into the courtroom to watch the proceedings of Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria also denied the singer's legal team access to documents and dockets they had requested

This is not the first time that Khumalo's lawyer was chucked out of the courtroom; she was also chased out during court proceedings in April

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kelly Khumalo was again denied entry into the courtroom as part of a watching brief on the just resumed Senzo Meyiwa Murder trial.

Kelly Khumalo’s attorney Magdalene Moonsamy was denied entry into the Senzo Meyiwa trial. Image: @kellykhumaloza and Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The trial resumed on Monday, 14 November, as the five men accused of murdering the former Bafana Bafana captain in 2014 are being cross-examined.

Kelly Khumalo is a person of interest in the case, as she was dating Senzo Meyiwa at the time of his death. The soccer star was murdered at Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus.

According to Eyewitness News, Kelly Khumalo's lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy was asked to leave the courtroom just before the proceedings began.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

News24 adds that the proceedings were delayed after Moonsamy requested dockets of the five accused, transcripts of the court proceedings and the bail application of one of the accused, Bongani Ntanzi.

Prosecutor George Baloyi denied the request stating that the court's previous ruling denying Kelly Khumalo's lawyer, Advocate Magdalene Moonsamy, to be in the courtroom during the trial proceedings of Meyiwa's murder still stands.

Videos of married Lerato Kganyago locking lips with Young, Famous & African star Naked DJ cause a stir

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that we can all agree that Musa Khawula never misses when it comes to sharing the hottest gossip about celebrities. The controversial entertainment blogger went MIA after posting Lilo Cafe's naked video a few weeks back.

He recently found his way back to social media through a YouTube channel, and he is dropping nothing but hot gist about our favs.

Taking to YouTube, Khawula shares a clip showing married Lerato Kganyago locking lips and getting cosy with Young, Famous and African star Naked DJ in a car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News