Controversial media personality Musa Khawula returned to the social media streets with hot gist

The entertainment blogger charted on Twitter after releasing a YouTube video discussing some hot topics about top celebs

He shared a video of radio personality Lerato Kganyago kissing and getting cosy with her former lover Naked DJ

We can all agree that Musa Khawula never misses when it comes to sharing the hottest gossip about celebrities. The controversial entertainment blogger went MIA after posting Lilo Cafe's naked video a few weeks back.

a clip of Lerato Kganyago kissing Naked DJ has gone viral. Image: @naked_dj and @leratokganyago.

Source: Instagram

He recently found his way back to social media through a YouTube channel, and he is dropping nothing but hot gist about our favs.

Taking to YouTube, Khawula shares a clip showing married Lerato Kganyago locking lips and getting cosy with Young, Famous and African star Naked DJ in a car.

The clip shared by Musa Khawula shows Lerato Kganyago licking Naked DJ's ear before they locked lips while on an Instagram Live session.

Kganyango's marriage was in the spotlight when a video of an altercation with her husband, while she was live on Instagram went viral. The star later shared a statement claiming they were playing with their dig, but social media users were not impressed. She wrote:

"The phone fell off behind the dresser, tried to reach it, that’s where you hear the moving of furniture, clapping of the hands was for the dogs, to get them out the room. I’m so sorry I got you worried. I’m okay, promise."

