Kanye West is running his mouth once again, and this time he is dropping some confidential files

The rapper who has been making headlines for his anti-semitic comments that have landed him in hot water

He recently made some damning allegations when he seemingly suggested that his mother was sacrificed for fame, and he mentioned some stars who have also made sacrifices

Kanye West is on a mission to reveal all the secrets in Hollywood. The Grammy Awards-winning rapper has been making comments that landed him on Twitter trends and international headlines.

Kanye West raised eyebrows when he seemingly suggested that his mother was sacrificed. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The rapper has been "cancelled" following his anti-semitic comments. Ye is not stopping, he is sharing more details about what happens behind closed doors in Hollywood.

Speaking in a viral video shared by The Shaderoom, the Donda rapper said he would not be silenced. He said he could say whatever he wanted and not go to jail. He said:

"They can't control me, they can control Shaq, they can control Lebron James, they can control Beyoncé and Jay Z. I can say whatever I want and not go to jail. I don't take disrespect from anybody, I don't care who you are."

Kanye West alleged that some human sacrifices happen in Hollywood to boost careers. He said his mother was sacrificed and named some stars who also sacrificed loved ones."

"My mama ain't here, my mama was sacrificed. Michael Jordan, what about him? His father. Bill Cosby, his son, Dr Dre, his son. In Hollywood, there's a lot of that. It seems like there will be a lot of that, in order to control, traumatise and monetise. They hit me, took Gap and Adidas away."

